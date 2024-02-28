Pete Miller is “Dazzling” Fans With New Single Release

The award-winning folk singer-songwriter has released, “The Dazzling Kimberly” from his debut album, “Live on Record.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Pete Miller is releasing his newest single, “The Dazzling Kimberly”, from his award-nominated and critically acclaimed debut album, “Live On Record.”

Miller’s raw and unpolished style, reminiscent of the late Johnny Cash and Townsend Van Zandt, embodies the true essence of rock ‘n’ roll and delivers a refreshing sound that is deeply rooted in simple yet powerful lyrics and energetic guitar picking. “The Dazzling Kimberly” is no exception, with Miller’s poetic lyrics and soulful vocals painting a vivid picture of simpler times and live album productions.

Miller says, “The song centers around a pair of twins in conflict with each other, finding solace in a ‘Dazzling’ woman, who may be a ghost. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that this woman has died or is already gone, and the twins are left to reconcile their differences in her absence. The lyrics allude to biblical passages and draw inspiration from the story of Jacob and Esau.”

https://open.spotify.com/track/2zvbf1u8iGydFK4PLGfvy7?si=41462b80a4004f67

With over 750K Spotify streams and 2 Top 20 international iTunes songs, “The Dazzling Kimberly” is set to be another hit for Miller. His honest and heartfelt music has won the hearts of fans and critics alike, garnering him multiple award nominations and critical acclaim.

Pete Miller’s music is a reflection of his authentic self, and with each song, he offers a glimpse into his soul. His debut album, “Live On Record,” is a testament to his talent and passion for music, and “The Dazzling Kimberly” is a shining example of his unique style and storytelling abilities.

For more information on Pete Miller and his music, please visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/petemillersingersongwriter. “The Dazzling Kimberly” is available on all major streaming platforms.