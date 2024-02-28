Pete Miller is “Dazzling” Fans With New Single Release

The award-winning folk singer-songwriter has released, “The Dazzling Kimberly” from his debut album, “Live on Record.”

The song centers around a pair of twins in conflict with each other, finding solace in a ‘Dazzling’ woman, who may be a ghost.”
— Pete Miller

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Pete Miller is releasing his newest single, “The Dazzling Kimberly”, from his award-nominated and critically acclaimed debut album, “Live On Record.”

Miller’s raw and unpolished style, reminiscent of the late Johnny Cash and Townsend Van Zandt, embodies the true essence of rock ‘n’ roll and delivers a refreshing sound that is deeply rooted in simple yet powerful lyrics and energetic guitar picking. “The Dazzling Kimberly” is no exception, with Miller’s poetic lyrics and soulful vocals painting a vivid picture of simpler times and live album productions.

Miller says, “The song centers around a pair of twins in conflict with each other, finding solace in a ‘Dazzling’ woman, who may be a ghost. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that this woman has died or is already gone, and the twins are left to reconcile their differences in her absence. The lyrics allude to biblical passages and draw inspiration from the story of Jacob and Esau.”

https://open.spotify.com/track/2zvbf1u8iGydFK4PLGfvy7?si=41462b80a4004f67

With over 750K Spotify streams and 2 Top 20 international iTunes songs, “The Dazzling Kimberly” is set to be another hit for Miller. His honest and heartfelt music has won the hearts of fans and critics alike, garnering him multiple award nominations and critical acclaim.

Pete Miller’s music is a reflection of his authentic self, and with each song, he offers a glimpse into his soul. His debut album, “Live On Record,” is a testament to his talent and passion for music, and “The Dazzling Kimberly” is a shining example of his unique style and storytelling abilities.

For more information on Pete Miller and his music, please visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/petemillersingersongwriter. “The Dazzling Kimberly” is available on all major streaming platforms.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Pete Miller is "Dazzling" Fans With New Single Release

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

