Engineered Protective Coatings Releases Eco-Friendly Thermal Insulation Coating With Unprecedented Thermal Protection
With only a 2.1 mm coating application on solid material, a lab test of ThermoSul™ at 392˚F showed a 186˚F drop in temperature.SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineered Protective Coatings LLC (“EPC”) announced today that its chemical formulation team has tested an innovative game-changing coating that has unprecedented thermal insulation properties for application on rigid surfaces, irrespective of the nature of the material, e.g. metal, plastic, wood and other material surfaces and substrates. Branded ThermoSul™, the breakthrough product is competent in high and low temperature environments contributing to the attenuation and thermal migration from the low side to the high side, or vice versa, depending on the desired efficacy.
Paul Andrus, EPC Managing Director said, “ThermoSul™ has achieved an unheard of thermal insulation at a modest coating cross section of a mere 2.1 mm. That’s the thickness of a U.S. five-cent coin. The industry applications are broad across any environment where rigid surfaces require insulation from heat or cold. The cost savings of using an easy-to-apply thermal coating with these efficacy levels is game changing in terms of materials and labor. We envision the applicability on the job site, in the field or during the manufacturing process of piping, tubing and other liquid, gas and air transport materials.”
The coating is composed from a proprietary selection of polymers and thermo-insulative nano materials. ThermoSul™ is a paint-on (spray, brush or roller) coating that can be applied in situ onto materials with a relatively high or low surface temperature. Stabilizing hot and cold temperatures is an extremely important function across residential, commercial and industrial applications for the transfer of hot or cold fluids. Current modalities consist of various thermally insulative materials that have to be wrapped around pipes, containment vessels, etc. Generally the insulation used is on the order of half inch, or greater in thickness, with an added method of securing this insulation in place. This solution is availed at a high cost in terms of material, labor and possibly down time while the solution is put in place. Some piping such as oil & gas field use in cold climates requires heat trace wire under the insulation with added electricity expense. ThermoSul™ can also contribute to reducing excessive weight factors found with some other insulation products.
Andrus continued, “Think HVAC, oil & gas, manufacturing, rigid material construction insulation and many other uses for a thin coating that reduces costs and matches or exceeds the current insulation R-value requirement.”
EPC also announced that another version to ThermoSul is in final stages of development and testing. This version will be extremely flexible and is aimed at revolutionizing the thermal apparel market making bulky jackets, coats, overcoats, etc. a thing of the past.
The product is immediately available. And with almost all EPC products, ThermoSul™ is 100% water based with no fumes, odors or hazardous ingredients maintaining our Protection Without Pollution™ mission. All EPC products are made in the USA.
Paul Andrus
Engineered Protective Coatings LLC
+1 505-788-7988
email us here