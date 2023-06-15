Engineered Protective Coatings Releases Breakthrough Eco-Friendly Commercial-Industrial Anti-Slip Floor Coating
After 10-years of R&D, a proprietary inorganic polymer with long lasting anti-slip texture is now available for all commercial and industrial floors.SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineered Protective Coatings LLC (“EPC”) announced today that it has completed acquisition of a game-changing highly durable anti-slip coating that has unprecedented low VOC emissions during application. A breakthrough in the coating chemistry industry, SilCote AS uses a 100% solids based custom hybrid material which eliminates evaporative material common with other anti-slip floor coatings. All applied coating remains on the surface after drying/curing is complete. Commonly used and best selling industrial and commercial strength anti-slip floor coatings release toxic fumes and odors.
After 10-years of R&D, a proprietary inorganic polymer with long lasting anti-slip texture is now available to restaurants, hotels, commercial office buildings, industrial plants and facilities, marine vessels, retirement communities and care centers, hospitals and high traffic areas indoors or outdoors to achieve OSHA and ADA compliant friction coefficients.
Paul Andrus, EPC Managing Director said, “We are very excited to have discovered a formula that surpasses currently used anti-slip floor coatings in all categories of efficacy, durability, maintenance, wear resistance and most importantly environmental impact.”
SilCote AS has been extensively field tested and is currently being used by cruise lines, oilfield producers, hotel chains, apartment buildings, care centers and large warehouse and plant facilities. Andrus continued, “Slip and fall accidents are the #2 cause of accidental deaths and injuries. We’re not just selling a brilliant solution, we’re making our planet a cleaner and safer place for us all - protection without pollution.”
The product is immediately available and offers a hard, tough surface with excellent abrasion, chemical, solvent and stain resistance. It will adhere to almost any floor material, retain its color and gloss far better than best of breed epoxies, polyurethanes, acrylics and conventional polymers. It’s substantially easier to apply, less expensive to maintain, is UV resistant and will not yellow, crack or peel over time. All EPC products are made in the USA.
Paul Andrus
Engineered Protective Coatings LLC
+1 214-766-9190
paul@engineeredprotectivecoatings.com