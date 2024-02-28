Solar Tint Acquires Suntrol

Solar Tint now has seven locations serving Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

We welcome Suntrol into the Solar Tint family of brands, and we are excited for the future.” — Jason Young, President of Solar Tint

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Tint today announced its acquisition of Suntrol of Cleveland. Solar Tint now has four recognized brands with seven locations serving Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Suntrol will continue to operate from its Cleveland headquarters.

“We welcome Suntrol into the Solar Tint family of brands, and we are excited for the future,” said Jason Young, President of Solar Tint. “I was fortunate to have John Hansen as a mentor when I joined the family business more than 20 years ago, and I look forward to expanding on what he and his team have built over decades.”

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Jason Young and his family for many years and could not have found a better team to carry on the Suntrol legacy," said John Hansen, Suntrol’s founder. “I am confident they will lead the brand and the industry forward with vision and excellence.”

Suntrol has been recognized as Ohio’s leader in window film and glass enhancement since 1975. The company’s clients include the Cleveland Clinic, Ahuja Medical Center, Metro Health, Arhaus, Akron Children’s Hospital, Tri-C, A.M. Higley Company, and Huntington Bank.

“Our company philosophy is to treat others with honesty and respect and to take care of our customers,” Young continued. ”We are dedicated to helping Suntrol, our team, and our clientele grow and succeed.”

About Solar Tint

Established in 1979, Solar Tint is an award-winning window film and environmental graphics company with four recognized brands, including Solar Tint, Suntrol, ST Graphics, and ESP Window Tinting & Graphics. Solar Tint provides a full spectrum of solar control, custom design, privacy, bird-strike mitigation, security solutions for residential and commercial clientele, and environmental graphics and signage for commercial clientele. Solar Tint has seven locations serving Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.