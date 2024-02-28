Lydonia Technologies named to Inc. Magazine’s List of the Northeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. 5000 Regionals - Northeast

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered Hyperautomation software and solutions, has been ranked No. 30 out of 198 on Inc. Magazine’s list of the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast region. This prestigious list ranks private companies based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent private businesses.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; Lydonia experienced 528 percent growth from 2020 to 2022. Collectively, the companies on the list have added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the Northeast’s economy.

“Lydonia Technologies is honored to be named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast by Inc. Magazine,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. “The team at Lydonia works hard every single day to deliver value to our customers and partners. It is fantastic to have our hard work recognized and I could not be prouder. Congratulations to all the organizations on the list; we are in good company.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About Lydonia Technologies:

Lydonia Technologies, the Hyperautomation Company, partners with customers to channel the power of Hyperautomation to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise in AI, Automation, Data, and Analytics, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities in Hyperautomation enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts and increased productivity. Our advanced Data and Analytics solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences. To learn more, please visit www.lydoniatech.com.

