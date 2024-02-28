World Fair Trade Organization pilots new sustainability platform powered by Ubuntoo
This week the World Fair Trade Organization (WTFO) has showcased a new digital sustainability platform powered by Ubuntoo.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week the World Fair Trade Organization (WTFO) has showcased a new digital sustainability platform powered by Ubuntoo.
The WFTO Environmental Solutions Hub was unveiled at the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) in Nairobi, Kenya.
The platform is being developed to provide sustainable solutions for their members, verified Fair Trade Enterprises, and other interested SMEs working to reduce their impact on the planet.
Ubuntoo will now use its expert database and collective intelligence to accelerate business sustainability transformation for hundreds of Fair Trade Enterprises.
By creating this public space for WFTO-verified members and the wider public, WFTO and Ubuntoo seek to enhance networking opportunities, facilitate targeted collaborations, and strengthen the collective positive impact of fair and green SMEs worldwide.
This platform will enable WFTO members to search for other organizations or companies based on specific solutions or geographical locations, fostering meaningful partnerships and knowledge sharing within the community of Fair Trade Enterprises.
It will also allow corporations and other organizations to discover WFTO-verified members for partnerships more easily.
WFTO, established in 1989, is the global community and verifier of enterprises that fully practice the 10 Fair Trade Principles.
It is an association of visionary small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that stand as a collective of entrepreneurial activists and changemakers who are at the forefront of advocating for an equitable and sustainable world.
The platform is open for members of SEED and the Green Economy Coalition, as they also advocate for sustainable development and strengthening SMEs.
The global partnership works directly with growing enterprises and aspiring entrepreneurs to support eco-inclusive business.
In partnering with Ubuntoo, WFTO is providing its members with a system that draws upon an expert database developed over five years and that provides users with curated solutions and intelligence, setting it apart from other large language AI platforms.
The collaboration solidifies Ubuntoo’s pledge to integrate Fair Trade principles into its operations, emphasising ethical business and commitment to fuelling systemic change.
The platform provides tailored knowledge to companies and institutions seeking to make their operations and output greener at a fraction of the cost of a traditional consultancy.
Leida Rijnhout, CEO of the World Fair Trade Organization, said: “The WFTO Member Hub has created a vital space for collaboration and knowledge sharing for the Fair Trade Enterprises. The platform goes beyond the networking only, but also provides very concrete answers on practical questions”.
“Providing our members around the globe with the information to develop a sustainable model of business is a monumental task when considering the nuances of each region and the varying solutions on offer. By harnessing the power of Ubuntoo, our members can trust in the tailored information and solutions that are instantly presented after each search in their own language, helping to streamline the change many are working towards.”
Peter Schelstrate, Co-Founder of Ubuntoo, said “It is an honour for Ubuntoo to work alongside the World Fair Trade Organization, SEED and the Green Economy Coalition (GEC) to support so many small and medium sized businesses around the globe showing that sustainable and fair economies are possible and profitable.”
“By creating this digital space, we are seeking to enhance networking and business opportunities, facilitate targeted collaborations, and strengthen the collective impact of WFTO, SEED and GEC members worldwide.”
