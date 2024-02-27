Official opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Slovenia in Duress

SLOVENIA, February 27 - On 21 February 2024, a new chapter in diplomatic relations between Slovenia and Albania was opened with the official opening of the Slovenian Consulate in Duress, headed by Honorary Consul Genci Likoskëndaj. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, local authorities, business, media, artists and many distinguished guests.
