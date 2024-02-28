BowerComm Named to Inc. Regionals Midwest List, Ranking at #135
Kansas strategic marketing consultancy recognized by Inc. Magazine for exceptional growth.HUTCHINSON, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BowerComm, a strategic marketing consultancy based in Hutchinson, Kan., has been recognized for exceptional growth by Inc. Magazine, claiming spot number 135 on the Inc. Regionals Midwest list for 2024. This accolade celebrates the company's significant revenue growth, marking BowerComm as one of the seven Kansas-based companies to be honored—and notably, the only honoree headquartered outside a major Kansas metropolitan area.
Established in 2010, BowerComm helps organizations avoid random acts of marketing, so they can make life better for people, communities, and the world. Their signature "Journey to Yes" strategic marketing communications planning program galvanizes action through compelling brands and data-centric campaigns. The consultancy has carved its niche by collaborating with community foundations, nonprofits, education and community economic develop initiatives, as well as businesses in industrial, agriculture, professional services, and healthcare sectors.
Companies on the 2024 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2022. They are U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, with at least $1 million in revenue for 2022. All honorees pass a stringent Inc. editorial review.
"People are often surprised that a ‘small town shop’ has ‘big city’ caliber marketing expertise,” said Lori Bower, President of BowerComm. “We’re growing because our clients see results. Recognition by Inc. Magazine is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and dedication of our incredible team.“
BowerComm serves organizations across the U.S. through "done-with-you" coaching cohorts and comprehensive full-service marketing agency partnerships. They plan to expand their coaching business with new offerings for additional market sectors.
To see the full list of Inc. Regionals honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/regionals. For more information about BowerComm and their services, visit https://www.bowercomm.com/.
