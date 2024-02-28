TALNT Launches Executive Moves Tracker: Expanding Market Intelligence Beyond Network
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TALNT today unveils the Executive Moves Tracker, an advanced platform providing daily insights into executive career transitions. Addressing a crucial gap in the market, TALNT empowers organisations with actionable intelligence, enabling them to anticipate market shifts and make well-informed strategic decisions swiftly.
Combining natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML), TALNT's Executive Moves Tracker analyses over 150,000 news sources. This integration of advanced technology with the expertise of a skilled research team ensures the daily delivery of targeted insights on executive movements and profiles, giving clients a competitive edge in today's fast-paced market.
Jubayer Kalam, Managing Director at TALNT, emphasised the platform's value: "The Executive Moves Tracker is more than a data tool; it’s a strategic enabler, allowing businesses to extend their reach and discover opportunities beyond their existing networks. It is crucial for those in the Financial Services, Professional Services, and Executive Search sectors looking for a robust solution to track leadership dynamics effectively."
TALNT's technology simplifies the tracking of executive moves, addressing the challenges posed by traditional methods, which are often inefficient and incomplete. "By applying our proprietary technology, we're transforming unstructured data into tactical insights,” Kalam explains. This empowers businesses to quickly identify potential opportunities, assess emerging talent risks, and form meaningful connections, all based on current market perspectives.”
The rapidly growing talent intelligence sector in which TALNT operates is projected to grow from USD $9 billion in 2023 to USD $21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Driven by rising demand for people intelligence to enhance corporate strategy, talent planning and execution, a sizable market opportunity exists.
Sheffield Haworth, a global leader in executive search and advisory services, has seen firsthand the benefits of the Executive Moves Tracker. Tim Sheffield, Founder and Chair, shared, "TALNT's platform enhances our ability to serve our clients by providing deep, actionable insights into executive movements, which are pivotal for strategic planning, external benchmarking and talent management. It has also helped us unlock new pathways to connect with key decision-makers and influencers outside traditional circles, leading to enhanced business growth."
Looking forward, TALNT is dedicated to advancing its platform to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Planned enhancements include the introduction of granular personalised alerts tailored to individual preferences, interactive dashboards for sophisticated data visualisation, and seamless API integration for broader system compatibility.
For more information on how the Executive Moves Tracker can benefit your organisation, or to explore TALNT's suite of solutions, visit TALNT's website or reach out directly to their team.
About TALNT
TALNT is revolutionising the way businesses understand executive movements and industry trends. Our platform offers actionable insights by tracking executive job changes across a vast array of sources, powered by advanced AI and NLP technologies. We streamline research and enhance decision-making for sectors such as Financial Services, Professional Services, and Executive Search. With TALNT, companies can stay ahead of the curve, leveraging up-to-date intelligence for strategic planning and execution. Discover the future of people intelligence with TALNT, where data meets strategy. www.talnt.com
Media - TALNT
