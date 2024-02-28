Reducing Food Waste and Combatting Hunger, SOS Philippines Celebrates Serving Over 1 Million Meals
MARIKINA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Philippines, an environmental non-profit organization committed to reducing food waste and combating hunger, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its 2023 operations. In its first full year of food rescue operations in the Greater Manila area, the organization has surpassed expectations, serving more than 1 million meals to those in need.
SOS Philippines' Managing Director, James Leyson, serving a nutritious meal made from good quality surplus food
One of the key highlights of the year was the establishment of trust and collaboration with establishments such as hotels, manufacturers, and corporate companies. These partnerships have manifested in various forms, including food donations, corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, and financial contributions. This collective effort has enhanced SOS Philippines' ability to address food waste and food insecurity on a larger scale.
The year concluded on a high note with the generous donation of three vehicles, an important asset for efficient food rescue operations. Heartfelt appreciation goes to Allianz PNB, Ford Philippines, and CGI Philippines for their invaluable support, allowing SOS Philippines to expand its reach and impact.
A notable achievement in 2023 was the strengthened collaboration with the Gokongwei Group, specifically in the Retail arm, where SOS Philippines has onboarded its Robinsons Supermarket. Together, they are working towards innovative solutions to combat food waste and hunger, leveraging their combined resources and expertise.
In a groundbreaking move, SOS Philippines’ partnership with Quezon City continues to work towards the implementation of an ordinance on food rescue. This initiative reflects the organization's commitment to influencing policy changes that can have a lasting impact on reducing food waste at a local government unit level.
SOS Philippines proudly accredits a total of 80 community partners who have played a crucial role in the success of its food rescue operations. These community partners have been instrumental in reaching the individuals who are food-insecure. With the proper training, they have been hands-on in converting surplus food into nutritious meals.
Thanks to Ford Global Giving grant, the organization's fully operational kitchen space can now run our rescue kitchen program for CSR activities that have been creating sustainable solutions for food surplus. Century Pacific leads as one of its top donors for surplus food ingredients, making the preparation of meals easier. All the volunteer chefs, community volunteers, and corporate volunteers have contributed to curbing food waste and serving the food-vulnerable individuals. The partnership with Globe through its Hapag Movement has also been instrumental for SOS to master the Rescue Kitchen operations. Canva and Foodpanda employees have also been regular volunteers of this program. SOS Philippines remains committed to its mission of rescuing surplus food, reducing environmental impact, and providing nutritious meals to those in need.
As Scholars of Sustenance Philippines looks back on a year of achievements, it eagerly anticipates the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in its continued efforts to create a hunger-free and sustainable Philippines.
