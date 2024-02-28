Thailand and International Labour Organization agree work priorities thru 2027

Signing and launching the Thailand DWCP 2023-27, on 28 February 2024, in Bangkok. © ILO

BANGKOK, Thailand (ILO News) – Thailand and the International Labour Organization (ILO) will focus on labour market readiness, social protection and strengthening government, employer and worker capacity to support decent work over the coming years.

A Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) 2023-27 to promote decent and productive work for all in Thailand was signed in Bangkok on 28 February 2024 by representatives of the Ministry of Labour, the State Enterprises Workers’ Relations Confederation, the Employers’ Confederation of Thailand and the ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao People's Democratic Republic.

Presiding over the ceremony, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labour called the Decent Work Country Programme for Thailand, “an important step towards the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He added that, “The DWCP cannot be accomplished by the Ministry of Labour alone and cooperative partnership between all stakeholders is crucial. Through the joint efforts of all of you here, I believe that Thailand will succeed in achieving all the objectives under the DWCP.”

Decent Work Country Programmes (DWCPs) are the main framework for delivering ILO’s support to its member countries.

(From left) Manop Kue-rat, General-Secretary, State Enterprises Workers' Relations Confederation, Phairoj Chotikasatian, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labour, Oktavianto Pasaribu, Deputy Director and Officer-in-Charge, ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Ekasit Kunanantakul, President of the Employers’ Confederation of Thailand. © ILO Thailand's demographic shifts and environmental concerns pose significant labour force challenges for the future. With an aging population and increasing youth participation in education, the DWCP aims to tackle issues of declining labour force participation rates and education-employment mismatches through lifelong learning and enhanced public employment services.

Moreover, it underscores the need for the creation of "green jobs" to foster sustainable development in sectors such as tourism and agriculture as well as improved digital access and skills for greater inclusivity.

Addressing gender inequality in the workforce, discrimination in hiring and wages, and enhancing access to education and employment for persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, including migrant workers are among key objectives.

Ekasit Kunanantakul, President of the Employers’ Confederation of Thailand (ECOT) said, “ECOT supports and commits to the priorities set in this second Thailand Decent Work Country Programme which will help to advance international practices and sustainable development and leave no one behind. This is in line with ECOT’s mission.”

The DWCP seeks to address challenges related to the adequacy of social protection benefits, expand coverage for informal workers, and strengthen the social security system to ensure inclusive protection for all.

Manop Kue-rat, General-Secretary, State Enterprises Workers' Relations Confederation (SERC) said, “The Thailand Decent Work Country Programme 2023-27 is an important continuation of the collaboration between workers’ organizations, the government represented by the Ministry of Labour, employers and the ILO to achieve decent work for all in Thailand. It balances sustainable economic development with a better quality of life for workers.”

In line with Thailand's commitment to international labour standards, the DWCP also emphasizes working towards the ratification and implementation of key conventions, including those related to freedom of association, collective bargaining, and occupational safety and health.

Oktavianto Pasaribu, Deputy Director and Officer-in-Charge, ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic said, “Thailand faces both challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing world of work. By working closely with the government, employers and workers ILO can help shape a future that delivers decent work for all.”



The Thailand DWCP 2023-27 launching ceremony. © ILO The Thailand DWCP 2023-27 was developed through extensive consultations between the Royal Thai Government, workers’ and employers’ organizations, and the ILO.

Building upon the successes of the previous Thailand DWCP 2019-22, the DWCP 2023-27 aligns with the national goals of the government, the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for Thailand 2022-2026, and the ILO Singapore Statement adopted in December 2022. Its implementation is based on partnerships between the government, employers and workers as well as technical assistance from the ILO and support from international donors.



