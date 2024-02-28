Plumlogix Announces Exclusive Webinar On Salesforce Transformative Solutions For Complex Government Challenges
Plumlogix and Carahsoft join forces to bring yet another exclusive webinar on solving complex government challenges with Salesforce solutions.ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plumlogix, a leading provider of innovative digital transformation solutions and an MBE Salesforce Partner, is excited to bring yet another exclusive webinar for the government sector in collaboration with Carahsoft. Plumlogix invites government officials, industry enthusiasts, IT professionals and others from the public sector to an exclusive webinar titled: "A City Official's Journey: Harnessing Salesforce Simplicity for Transformative Solutions to Common & Complex Government Challenges."
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Time: 1:00 pm ET, 10:00 am PT (60 minutes)
Location: Online
Registration: Register Now
About the Webinar:
Plumlogix is excited to announce the upcoming webinar that promises to be a game-changer for government and public sector organizations. Several important topics impacting the productivity, efficiency and performance of government organizations will be discussed at this highly anticipated event. In addition, the event will delve deep into exploring the latest technological advances and strategies that can offer a sustainable solution to government challenges. The respected speakers at the event will also provide a flexible roadmap for embracing digital transformation in the public sector.
An Incredible Opportunity to Learn from the Industry Experts:
Attendees of the event will be able to gain invaluable insights from industry pioneers and Salesforce power players who have successfully navigated the complex landscape of modernization and digital transformation in the government sector. With an impressive lineup of esteemed speakers, this webinar is set to provide a unique opportunity to learn from those at the forefront of driving change in the public sector.
Key Speakers:
Davo Jefferson
Executive Director for PowerCorps in Boston
Explore the evolution of constituent engagement with Davo Jefferson as he shares insights into modernization strategies that drive increased traction within local government settings.
Nadia Hansen
Former CIO of Clark County, NV
Current Global Digital Transformation Executive with Salesforce
Nadia will unravel Salesforce's groundbreaking initiatives aimed at elevating customer experiences in the government sector. It will help attendees learn about all the latest technological solutions, which can play an important role in transforming citizen experiences.
Shoaib Chaudhary
The tech visionary CEO/Executive Liaison of Plumlogix (MBE Salesforce Partner)
Learn more about effective funds management that can assist city and state agencies for optimal resource allocation. It will be an insightful session with an emphasis on the effective management of funds and resource allocation by using advanced CRM platforms like Salesforce Government Cloud.
Key Learning Objectives:
This event aims to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among attendees, allowing them to learn from one another's experiences and best practices. By facilitating this exchange of ideas and expertise, Plumlogix and Carahsoft aim to accelerate digital transformation efforts within the government sector and drive positive change for citizens.
Here are the key learning objectives of the webinar:
1. Successful Government Programs
2. Grant and Funds Management with Reporting
3. Cost-Effective Management in the Government Space
Engaging Q&A:
In addition to covering topics such as salesforce government cloud and its benefits, the session will also address the various obstacles that government agencies encounter during their digital transformation journeys. Through an interactive Q&A; session, participants will have the chance to engage with industry experts and explore potential solutions to these challenges.
Don't Miss This Opportunity:
This webinar is a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from seasoned experts shaping the future of government excellence.
Registration and Contact:
We look forward to seeing you there! Please reach out with any questions. For registration and more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/events/transformativejourney-addressin7163525305549193217/.
Khadija Khan
Plumlogix
+1 888-318-8883
contactus@plumlogix.com
