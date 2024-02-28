GCRC's Mike Robinson to Keynote on Endocannabinoid System Balance at Nanotechnology Indoc Meetings 2024
The esteemed plant medicine researcher has appeared at over 50 international symposiums since the onset of the Pandemic
Global Cannabinoid Research Founder Mike Robinson will be speaking on how he created NANO TERPS, a terpene glycoside creation, with global colleagues in Osaka.
Our goal at the Global Cannabinoid Research Center is to demystify the science behind terpenes and cannabinoids and empower individuals with the knowledge to make informed choices about their health.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cannabinoid Research Center is thrilled to announce that its founder and CEO of Nanobles Corporation, Mike Robinson, will headline as a Plenary Keynote Speaker at the International Meeting on Materials Science and Nanotechnology. This prestigious event will share information and education from July 18-20, 2024, in Osaka, Japan, by global experts in this rapidly growing field. Robinson will present his keynote speech entitled "Terpene Glycosides and Nanotechnology: Achieving Endocannabinoid Balance and Activation," based on his globally recognized theory on Endocannabinoid System (ECS) Balance Control.
Mike Robinson is the founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) and a recognized figure in cannabinoid research and advocacy. With a profound personal and professional background in cannabinoid therapy, Robinson has dedicated a significant portion of his career to exploring the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids, particularly in the context of the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and its role in maintaining homeostasis within the human body.
His work encompasses studying various cannabinoids, including but not limited to CBGA (cannabigerolic acid), and their effects on the ECS. Robinson's research focuses on how cannabinoids can be used to restore balance within the ECS, potentially offering relief and therapeutic benefits for individuals with various medical conditions. This area of study is particularly relevant for conditions that may be associated with an imbalance in the ECS, such as chronic pain, epilepsy, cancer, and neurological disorders, among others.
Robinson is also known for his advocacy for cannabis accessibility and his efforts to educate the public and medical community about the benefits of cannabinoids. Through the GCRC, he aims to advance cannabinoid research and promote an understanding of how cannabinoid therapies can be optimized for medical use. His contributions to the field have been recognized in the cannabis community, and he has been named one of the most influential people in cannabis by High Times.
Additionally, Robinson's personal story, including his use of cannabinoid therapy for his health challenges and his role as a father to two adopted autistic children, adds a deeply personal dimension to his professional endeavors. His advocacy extends beyond the scientific community to include support for patients and families navigating the complexities of cannabinoid therapy.
Through his leadership at the GCRC, Mike Robinson continues to be at the forefront of cannabinoid research and education, contributing valuable insights and fostering discussions that aim to unlock the full therapeutic potential of cannabinoids.
The Researcher explained what his creation is:
"A terpene glycoside is a compound that combines a terpene and a sugar molecule (glycoside). Terpenes are a large and diverse class of organic compounds produced by various plants, including cannabis, known for their aromatic properties. They are responsible for the distinctive smells of many plants, herbs, and fruits. Conversely, glycosides are molecules in which a sugar is bound to a non-carbohydrate moiety, often a small organic molecule.
When a terpene gets linked to a sugar molecule, it forms a terpene glycoside. This linkage can modify the terpene's solubility, stability, and biological availability. Glycosylation (adding a sugar molecule to another molecule) can also affect how a compound interacts with biological systems, potentially altering its effects and metabolizing it in the body.
In the context of plants, terpene glycosides can contribute to various biological functions, including plant defense mechanisms against herbivores and pathogens, as well as the attraction of pollinators. These compounds are attractive for their potential therapeutic properties in human health and wellness. Adding sugar molecules can make terpenes more water-soluble, enhancing their bioavailability and enabling new applications in medicine and pharmacology, including their role in influencing the endocannabinoid system for health benefits."
His innovative creation, NANO TERPS, was made over five years ago when the world-renowned Cannabinoid Medicine researcher discovered a way to develop future topical transdermal applications for both Nutraceutical and pharmaceutical purposes using Nanotechnology and terpenes.
Innovative Ideas Come to Life at Indoc Meetings:
Indoc Meetings is a premier international gathering that focuses on materials science, optics, nanomaterials, and nanotechnology, attracting experts from around the globe. The conference aims to foster innovation and collaboration among scientists, researchers, and professionals from diverse fields, including material science, optics, nanomaterials, and theoretical physics.
A Convergence of Expert Minds
The event is designed to be a melting pot of ideas, where experts from various backgrounds come together to share insights, discuss innovative concepts, and explore potential collaborations. It offers an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest field developments and trends through engaging presentations, interactive workshops, and networking events.
Exclusive Insights from Mike Robinson:
Robinson's keynote will delve into the cutting-edge intersection of terpene glycosides, nanotechnology, and the endocannabinoid system. He will highlight his invention for multiple retail product lines, "NANO TERPS," heading toward commercial development.
His research and theories on ECS Balance Control have been instrumental in advancing the understanding of how cannabinoids and terpenes are optimized to enhance human health. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the potential of nanotechnology to achieve precise endocannabinoid activation and balance, pushing the boundaries of current cannabinoid science and application.
Networking and Collaboration Opportunities
Indoc Meetings 2024 also promises ample networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with like-minded professionals, exchange ideas, and forge meaningful collaborations. The event is an excellent platform for scientists, researchers, and industry professionals to learn directly from leading experts and to engage in discussions that could shape the future of materials science and nanotechnology.
Event Details:
Date: July 18-20, 2024
Venue: Osaka, Japan
Keynote Speaker: Mike Robinson, Founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center and CEO of Nanobles Corporation
Keynote Topic: "Terpene Glycosides and Nanotechnology: Achieving Endocannabinoid Balance and Activation"
Planned Sessions for the International Meeting on Materials Science and Nanotechnology:
About the Global Cannabinoid Research Center:
Founded by Mike Robinson, the Global Cannabinoid Research Center is at the forefront of cannabinoid science. It studies endocannabinoids and plant cannabinoids to understand their interactions within the endocannabinoid system. The center aims to advance research on cannabinoid balance and therapeutic applications, contributing to the global understanding of cannabinoid science and its health benefits.
For media inquiries and more information on Mike Robinson's keynote and participation at Indoc Meetings 2024, please get in touch with indocmeetings.com
Join us in Osaka to explore the innovative ideas shaping the future of materials science, optics, nanotechnology, and cannabinoid research.
