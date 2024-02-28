Brampton’s Fourth Consecutive ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award-Winning Optometrist, Dr. Karimova-Milazzo Discusses On Myopia
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 50-Point Inspection of ThreeBestRatedⓇ is meticulously designed. It analyzes the professional on every possible aspect from ratings to experience. This will ensure every individual listed on the website is worth the spot. Extremely dedicated people like Dr. Karimova-Milazzo have continued to stay in the listing for a long time due to her commitment and dedication to patient service!
Dr. Milazzo was recently awarded the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award for the fourth consecutive time. Upon receiving the award, she said,” Winning an award for your efforts is always special and winning it for a streak of 4 years is like a cherry on top. I’m grateful for this and will always strive to improve!”
Dr. Karimova-Milazzo & Her Career!
Dr. Karimova-Milazzo started her medical career in Ufa, Russia. She completed the International Optometric Bridging program at the University of Waterloo, and in 2012 began practicing Optometry in Canada. She actively volunteers with the Eye See…Eye Learn Program, the Ontario Association of Optometrists, the Canadian Association of Optometrists, and regularly attends health fairs to promote the importance of eye health in our community. In 2016, Dr. Karimova-Milazzo opened her own office, Sunshine Modern Eye Care, and has been offering Comprehensive Eye Exams, Contact Lens Assessments, Orthokeratology, Dry Eye Management, and Myopia Management for adults and children.
“Dr. Milazzo is very knowledgeable and attentive. Provided professional advice to my mom regarding her surgery. We came from Vaughan to visit Dr. Milazzo and it was totally worth it,” wrote one of her clientele, Sabina O, while Lisa C mentioned, “Thank you Dr. Karimova-Milazzo! You listened to my needs and daily routine and adjusted my prescription accordingly. All doctors before you gave me a progressive lens prescription that tried to do everything which often doesn't work for people like me who have somewhat complicated eyes.”
Dr. Milazzo’s Words On Myopia Control
Myopia control is about slowing the progression of Myopia (also known as nearsightedness) at an early age to minimize eye health complications such as Retinal Detachment, Cataract, and Glaucoma in the future.
Sunshine Modern Eye Care currently offers several different treatment options to slow the progression of myopia in children. Their doctors work closely with each family and customize the program for every child based on their unique needs using a variety of treatment plans:
>>Low Dose Atropine Eye Drops
>>Soft Specialty Contact Lenses
>>Orthokeratology
>>Myopia Control Specialty Glasses
>>Combination Therapy
Myopia Control is very important to Dr. Karimova-Milazzo, considering her own high prescription. Due to her eye condition as a child, she was limited in participating in activities such as sports. Because of her own experience, Dr. Karimova-Milazzo is passionate about helping kids maintain their eye health to provide them with more opportunities in the future, both professionally and personally.
Part of our strategy is to continually learn and grow, Dr. Karimova-Milazzo and her staff regularly attend training to expand their horizons and become better at what they do. The clinic is continuing to add new technologies and treatment plans, which help provide quality eye care for their patients.
More information on treatment modalities for Myopia Control is available upon request. Please visit their website at: https://sunshineeyecare.ca/
Dr. Aygul Karimova-Milazzo
