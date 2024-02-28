Sahra Robinson Founder of Serenity Zone Therapy, Empowers Clients through Telehealth Services
Telehealth services offered by Serenity Zone are rapidly expanding across the East Coast.
I believe in the power of joy and that it can occur regardless of the situation surrounding a person. It is not dependent on circumstances, but rather on creating and experiencing joyful thoughts.”MANHATTAN, NY, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serenity Zone, a leading provider of mental health therapy, is excited to announce the expansion of their services to include virtual and telehealth sessions. With a focus on empowerment and personalized care, Serenity Zone aims to revolutionize the way individuals receive therapy and mental health support.
Founded over 15 years ago, Serenity Zone was born out of a passion for helping others and a strong belief in the power of therapy. Despite facing personal challenges, including a spinal cord injury, Sahra Robinson, the founder and owner of Serenity Zone, has emerged as a highly respected clinician and industry leader. Her determination and resilience in the face of life-threatening circumstances have only strengthened her position as a leader in the field.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Serenity Zone operated through in-person visits at their office. However, with the closure of their physical location due to the pandemic, Serenity Zone quickly adapted and reopened their practice virtually to continue serving their existing clients and welcome new clientele.
The recent approval as a telehealth provider for the state of Florida has allowed Serenity Zone to expand their reach beyond their original location in Long Island, NY. Recognizing the increasing number of individuals relocating due to the pandemic, Sahra saw an opportunity to extend her company's services to other states, with Florida being just the beginning.
Virtual and telehealth sessions offer numerous benefits for clients, including flexibility and comfort. Clients can now schedule visits from the comfort of their homes or offices, and even participate while on the go. This approach reduces anxiety and eliminates any potential embarrassment associated with seeking help for mental health issues. Additionally, it eliminates the need for transportation and travel-related costs, making therapy more accessible than ever before.
Serenity Zone takes pride in their Mindfulness-Goal-Oriented approach, ensuring that each client receives personalized and effective treatment. With a team of experienced clinicians, Serenity Zone recognizes that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to therapy. Instead, they tailor their methodologies to best suit the individual needs of each client.
Making a positive impact in their clients' lives is the driving force behind Serenity Zone's mission. Sahra has worked with individuals across a broad spectrum of disorders, providing compassionate care and support. The practice's dedication to improving the well-being of their clients is evident in their commitment to ongoing education and staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in the field.
To ensure the utmost confidentiality and security, Serenity Zone utilizes HIPAA-compliant software, programs, and email systems. Clients can feel confident that their personal information and therapy sessions are protected.
Looking ahead, Serenity Zone has set ambitious goals for their expansion in Florida. They aim to establish strong relationships with social work educational institutions and various social service agencies to build a local client base and further contribute to the well-being of the community.
For more information about Serenity Zone and their virtual therapy services, please visit www.serenityzonetherapy.com.
About Serenity Zone:
Serenity Zone is a leading mental health therapy practice founded by Sahra Robinson. With a commitment to personalized care and empowerment, Serenity Zone offers virtual and telehealth sessions to individuals seeking therapy and mental health support. Through their Mindfulness Goal-Oriented approach, Serenity Zone strives to make a positive impact in their clients' lives.
