Steelhead Productions Announces Trajectory-Changing Move to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Steelhead Productions Logo Steelhead Productions is relocating to a new facility

Exhibit firm relocating to a new facility for enhanced customer and employee experience

Our move is a reflection of our ambition to not only grow but to elevate the standards of excellence and sustainability in the exhibit industry.” — Sean Combs

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a premier event, exhibit, and marketing services provider, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey of continuous innovation and dedication to excellence in the trade show industry. In a strategic move designed to amplify its impact and enhance its service delivery, Steelhead is relocating to a new, state-of-the-art facility in the southwest part of Las Vegas in Spring 2024.

This move represents more than a change in location; it embodies Steelhead's commitment to its growth strategy, customer satisfaction, and sustainability ethos. The new facility will enable Steelhead to triple, if not quadruple, its capacity to pre-stage brand activations, ensuring unparalleled quality and reliability in its Exhibit Happy® efforts. Since 2017, Steelhead has maintained an average customer satisfaction score of 9.71 out of 10, a testament to its dedication to exceeding expectations.

The new space is not just an expansion in terms of size; it's an evolution of Steelhead's capabilities, allowing for increased production space, enhanced warehousing, and an even greater focus on sustainability. As North America’s only B-Corp Certified exhibit provider, incorporating features like water bottle filling stations, automatic lighting sensors, insulated doors, and insulated window glazing for temperature control are just a few examples of how the new facility intentionally minimizes environmental impact while fostering innovation.

"Our move is a reflection of our ambition to not only grow but to elevate the standards of excellence and sustainability in the exhibit industry," said Sean Combs, CEO and co-owner of Steelhead. "It's about creating more value for our customers, providing exciting growth opportunities for our team, and making a positive impact on our community and the planet."

As Steelhead transitions to this new chapter, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional experiences while nurturing a culture of creativity, sustainability, and continuous improvement. This move is a bold step forward in Steelhead's journey, promising an even brighter future for the company, its clients, and the broader community.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry, recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.