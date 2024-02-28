Mikail Akar Debuts Latest Exhibition 'NO DOUBT' in NYC

Mikail Akar at Spectrum Miami Art Fair, courtesy of Gallery Ehren Art

I'm honored to return to New York City to be with the best artists from all around the world. The New York skyline influenced my artwork, I love the diversity and the culture” — Mikail Akar

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 11-year-old contemporary artist Mikail Akar is set to captivate audiences once again as he unveils his highly anticipated exhibition, “NO DOUBT,” at Artexpo New York in Booth #604 from April 4-7, 2024. The tween art sensation will return to the annual art convention as one of the fair's youngest exhibitors.From his humble beginnings as a four-year-old painting enthusiast to garnering international acclaim, Cologne-born Mikail Akar's Basquiat-inspired abstract pieces have sold for five-figure sums, solidifying his promising trajectory in the art world.The vibrant "NO DOUBT" collection showcases Akar’s passionate dedication to his craft, pushing the boundaries of imagination with color-intensive compositions inspired by renowned artists such as Jackson Pollock and Gerhard Richter. The artist also draws inspiration from travel, music, and skateboarding.Having recently completed his global multi-city series exhibition, 'UNBELIEVABLE,' in Berlin, Vienna, Miami, New York, Zurich, and Istanbul, Akar continues to push the envelope of contemporary artistry.“NO DOUBT” will be on view at Artexpo New York (Booth #604) from April 4-7, at Pier 36 (299 South Street) in New York, NY.VIP / PRESS PREVIEW: Thursday, April 4, 2024 | 4 PM – 5 PMOPENING NIGHT PREVIEW: Thursday, April 4, 2024 | 5 PM – 8 PMPUBLIC FAIR HOURS:Friday, April 5, 2024 | 11 AM – 7 PMSaturday, April 6, 2024 | 11 AM – 7 PMSunday, April 7, 2024 | 11 AM – 5 PMAbout Mikail AkarMikail Akar, an 11-year-old Cologne-born abstract artist, is one of the youngest luminaries of our generation. Having discovered his passion for painting at the remarkable age of four, his distinct, internationally acclaimed style has garnered widespread attention through his multi-city series, 'UNBELIEVABLE,’ showcased globally. Akar embraces the contemporary art ethos, using his artistic talents to not only observe his surroundings but also to support noble causes. Notably, his collaboration with the Guggenheim Museum and a groundbreaking live painting performance atop the Empire State Building mark milestones in his flourishing career. From painting custom Rolls-Royce cars to auctioning masterpieces for philanthropic purposes, Akar's ascent in the art world heralds an awe-inspiring journey of creativity and altruism. Learn more at www.mikailakar.com and follow Mikail Akar on Instagram @mikails_galerie.About Artexpo New YorkHosted by Redwood Art Group, the nation’s leader in exhibitions and event production, media, and marketing for the global art community, Artexpo New York will showcase the original work of 1000+ artists, encompassing prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, giclee, lithographs and glass works, among other contemporary and fine art. The annual fine art destination, now in its 47th year, will host more than 200 innovative exhibiting galleries, art publishers, and dealers, as well as artists from around the world, across 70,000 square feet of uninterrupted convention space. Learn more at https://redwoodartgroup.com/artexpo-new-york/ # # #

Mikail Akar paints a Rolls Royce Cullinan