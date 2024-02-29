SLEEPSCORE LABS ANNOUNCES WORLD’S FIRST EVIDENCE-BASED SLEEP API SUITE
NEW SERVICE HELPS HEALTH & WELLNESS APPS TO UNLOCK SIGNIFICANT VALUE BY POWERING BETTER ENGAGEMENT & OUTCOMESCARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SleepScore Labs announced the expansion of their Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings. In conjunction with the Lake Nona Impact Forum, known for its focus on innovative health solutions, the announcement introduces its SleepScore APIs, designed to integrate seamlessly with health and wellness apps. SleepScore first unveiled key sleep research findings at the 2019 forum, and it is also featured in the Wellness Home built on Innovation and Technology (WHIT), a living lab designed to integrate health and wellness technology and concepts with home life. The SleepScore APIs enable health & wellness apps to unlock the potential of better sleep outcomes while driving engagement and retention to boost their business growth.
Leveraging 230+ scientific studies, 61 peer-reviewed publications, and over 360 million hours of contextual sleep data, SleepScore has created a game-changing solution. Proven to deliver three to four daily engagements, more than 60% retention after 30 days (compared with an 8% average in health and wellness), and between 10 and 26 additional hours of sleep per month, the SleepScore APIs have also been shown to improve other health drivers, for example with up to 48% increase in fitness activity. Furthermore, SleepScore APIs pioneered the world’s first permanently reimbursed sleep improvement program - accessible to 74 million publicly insured people in Germany.
SleepScore APIs enable partners to deliver hyper-personalized sleep journeys and coaching that are deeply rooted in the latest behavioral sleep and circadian science and are backed by two independent studies, including a randomized control trial. Leveraging user sleep data, including chronotype, behaviors, and motivations, they drive transformative sleep habits and outcomes.
While improving sleep may not always be the primary goal of all health and wellness companies, countless independent peer-reviewed publications have showcased that sleep profoundly shapes health and wellness outcomes across sectors like fitness, nutrition, mental health, women’s health, longevity, skin care and chronic conditions, among many others.
"We are delighted to bring the power of our evidence-based sleep improvement solutions to the many great health and wellness apps that would benefit from improved engagement, retention, and outcomes,” said Uma Shivanand, Head of Product at SleepScore Labs. "It's our mission to make a meaningful impact in this vital aspect of people's lives."
ABOUT SLEEPSCORE LABS: SleepScore is the trusted sleep research & technology partner of many global leaders, including innovators like Therabody, MatressFirm, L’Oreal, IFF, Serta, Malouf, Dormeo, Myndstream, Win Brands, Alen, Swanwick, Smart Nora, and Flexsteel among others, solidifying its position as industry frontrunner and standard setter.
Learn more about how SleepScore APIs can power your health & wellness app at: www.sleepscore.com/api
SleepScore Labs is the company changing the world by empowering businesses to solve the world’s sleep problems at scale by driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. Every health and wellness company can leverage SleepScore APIs to unlock significant value for their patients and consumers. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard and after studying more than 360 million hours of sleep for over a decade, it offers a suite of B2B2C services to help companies improve their health and wellness outcomes.
