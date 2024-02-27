NBAA Applauds Aviation Career School Expansion to New York

Feb. 27, 2024

NBAA welcomed the announcement that the Barrington Irving Technical Training School is expanding its program again.

The expansion with the city of Mount Vernon in Westchester County, NY, will help bring more students into the aviation workforce. The school is led by Capt. Irving, a Guinness World Record-breaking pilot and NBAA American Spirit Award winner.

Irving announced the expansion in New York with Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard. NBAA Northeast Region Regional Director Brittany Davies was on hand to celebrate the achievement. NBAA has been an enthusiastic supporter of the training center since its inception.

“NBAA is proud to stand with Barrington as he expands a one-of-a-kind training program that is giving students from all backgrounds not just a job, but a career,” Davies said. “We are thrilled to see what he and his team have achieved in such a short time, and we’re confident that the school will continue to grow and multiply its impact.”

The Mount Vernon program will begin this spring and give five candidates the essential skills for a successful career in business aviation. The expansion will also foster economic growth in the region. The training school’s New York program is the first outside of Florida.

NBAA announced its intention to partner with Irving on training school at the association’s annual convention in 2022. The school was opened during NBAA’s Miami-Opa locka Regional Forum in 2023 with the support of Bombardier, Miami-Dade County, NBAA and other organizations; it is part of Irving’s Flying Classroom, a pre-K-12 STEM+ program.

Last December, the school graduated 15 students from diverse backgrounds and landed them careers worth almost $1 million in salaries. Irving announced the school’s first expansion – at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Pompano Beach Airpark – at NBAA’s Miami-Opa locka Regional Forum last month.