DNR to host public meeting on Big Creek State Park shelter improvements

POLK CITY -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host an open house on March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Lakeside Fellowship, 1121 West Bridge Road, in Polk City, to discuss plans for replacing shelters throughout the park.
The open house will begin with a short presentation with DNR staff on hand to answer questions.
