Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,903 in the last 365 days.

DNR to host public meeting on Big Creek State Park shelter improvements

POLK CITY -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host an open house on March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Lakeside Fellowship, 1121 West Bridge Road, in Polk City, to discuss plans for replacing shelters throughout the park.

The open house will begin with a short presentation with DNR staff on hand to answer questions.

For more information, or questions about the open house, contact Chad Kelchen, Chad.Kelchen@dnr.iowa.gov; or (515) 371-6018.

You just read:

DNR to host public meeting on Big Creek State Park shelter improvements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more