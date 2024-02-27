DNR to host public meeting on Big Creek State Park shelter improvements

POLK CITY -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host an open house on March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Lakeside Fellowship, 1121 West Bridge Road, in Polk City, to discuss plans for replacing shelters throughout the park.

The open house will begin with a short presentation with DNR staff on hand to answer questions.

For more information, or questions about the open house, contact Chad Kelchen, Chad.Kelchen@dnr.iowa.gov; or (515) 371-6018.