Moseley Collins Law to Open New Office in Downtown Portland, OR by the End of March

Attorney John J. Kinney, III

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moseley Collins Law, a multi-state medical malpractice law firm, is pleased to announce the opening of their new office in downtown Portland, OR by the end of March. The new office will focus on providing legal assistance to victims of medical malpractice in the Portland area.

The decision to open a new office in Portland was driven by the increasing number of medical malpractice cases in the area. With the rise in medical malpractice incidents, there is a growing need for experienced and dedicated legal representation for victims and their families. Moseley Collins Law is committed to providing top-notch legal services to those who have been affected by medical malpractice.

The new office will be overseen by attorney John J. Kinney, III - an accomplished medical malpractice lawyer at the firm.

"We are excited to open our new office in downtown Portland and bring our expertise in medical malpractice cases to the community," said Moseley Collins, founder of Moseley Collins Law. "Our team is passionate about helping victims of medical malpractice and we are committed to providing them with the best legal representation possible. We look forward to serving the people of Portland and making a positive impact in their lives."

The new office will be located at the historic Durham House in downtown Portland and will be open by the end of March.

