Moseley Collins Law Expands to Fresno, CA with New Office Location

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moseley Collins Law , a leading personal injury law firm in California, is excited to announce the opening of their new office at 2014 Tulare St #611, Fresno, CA 93721. With over 40 years of experience, the firm has successfully won tens of millions of dollars for personal injury victims across the state. This expansion to Fresno will allow them to better serve the community and provide top-notch legal representation for those in need.Moseley Collins Law is dedicated to fighting for the rights of personal injury victims and their families. Their team of experienced attorneys has a proven track record of success in handling a wide range of cases, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents , birth injuries, medical malpractice, slip and falls, paralysis, and police misconduct. The firm's commitment to justice and their clients' well-being has earned them a reputation as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in California.The new office in Fresno will be led by Moseley Collins himself, who has been recognized as one of the top personal injury lawyers in the state. "We are thrilled to expand our services to the Fresno community," said Collins. "We understand the physical, emotional, and financial toll that personal injuries can have on individuals and their families. Our goal is to provide compassionate and effective legal representation to help our clients get the justice and compensation they deserve."The new office is now open and ready to serve clients in Fresno and the surrounding areas. Moseley Collins Law offers free consultations and works on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients only pay if they win their case. They are also a Christian law firm who sponsor numerous Christian charities and events.With their extensive experience and dedication to their clients, Moseley Collins Law is confident in their ability to continue providing exceptional legal services to the Fresno community. For more information, visit their website or call (559) 777-5993.

