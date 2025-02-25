Moseley Collins Law Opens New Office in San Jose, CA to Serve Clients in Need of Personal Injury Representation

Moseley Collins speaking at an event.

We are thrilled to open our new office in San Jose and expand our services to the community. Our team is passionate about helping those who have been seriously injured..” — Moseley Collins

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moseley Collins Law , a leading personal injury law firm, is excited to announce the opening of their new office at 99 N First St #205, San Jose, CA 95113. With a proven track record of recovering millions of dollars for their clients, the firm is expanding to better serve the community in need of catastrophic personal injury representation.Moseley Collins Law specializes in handling a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents truck accidents , motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, and police misconduct. Their team of experienced attorneys is dedicated to fighting for justice and fair compensation for their clients who have suffered from catastrophic injuries.As a Christian law firm, Moseley Collins Law is committed to giving back to the community and exalting Jesus. They believe in the importance of helping those in need and have a strong desire to spread the Gospel. The firm regularly donates a portion of their profits to various charitable organizations and actively participates in community events."We are thrilled to open our new office in San Jose and expand our services to the community. Our team is passionate about helping those who have been seriously injured due to the negligence of others. We are also proud to be a Christian law firm and believe in giving back to the community," said Moseley Collins, founder of Moseley Collins Law.The new office in San Jose will allow Moseley Collins Law to better serve their clients in the Bay Area and provide them with the highest level of legal representation. The firm's dedication to their clients and their community sets them apart from other law firms and has earned them a reputation as one of the top personal injury firms in California.

