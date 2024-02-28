The Founders Roundtable Announces 12 City Tour, Sponsored by J.P. Morgan, K&L Gates, Mucker Capital, and LeadrPro
The Founders Roundtable Is A Community Of Tech Founders, Entrepreneurs, and Visionaries
Startup Founders often operate in isolation. It is a very lonely journey, and so through the Founders Roundtable, we aim to provide a sense of community to Founders through storytelling.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all startup Founders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries! The upcoming Founders Roundtable is coming to a city near you, kicking off its inaugural event in Irvine on March 5th. This is a unique opportunity to connect with fellow Founders and industry leaders while gaining valuable insights, strategies, and perspectives.
Past roundtable participants include, Erich Kerekes, CTO and Co-Founder of the Hallow App, the #1 prayer app in the world endorsed by celebrities like Mark Wahlberg and Jim Caviezel, to Eddie Martucci, Co-Founder of Akili Interactive (NASDAQ: AKLI), a leading digital medicine company, amongst dozens of others.
Moderated in a roundtable format, the Founders Roundtable promises a candid and authentic discussion, where seasoned entrepreneurs share their war stories, fundraising experiences, and strategies for sustainable growth. This one-of-a-kind event will be followed by an engaging audience Q&A session, giving attendees a chance to pose questions to some of the brightest minds in the business world.
To learn more about these events or to RSVP, please go to: https://www.leadrpro.com/events
The 12 city tour includes:
Irvine, March 5th
San Diego, March 7th
Seattle, April 9th
Portland, April 10th
San Francisco, April 11th
Nashville, May 7th
Salt Lake City, May 9th
Washington D.C., September 17th
Raleigh, September 19th
Dallas, October 22nd
Atlanta, October 24th
To nominate a Founder, please email foundersroundtable@leadrpro.com
About J.P. Morgan
JP Morgan Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking, advisory solutions and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.
About K&L Gates
K&L Gates provides emerging and middle-market companies, capital markets participants and entrepreneurs in every major industry group-with advisory services to hep them navigate a wide range of legal issues across the globe.
At the heart of our ethos is an inclusive and collaborative environment that spans our fully integrated global platform. This approach enables us to diligently merge the vast knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals, creating interdisciplinary teams that deliver truly exceptional client solutions.
About Mucker Capital
Founded in Santa Monica, CA in 2011, Mucker Capital provides Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A capital and support for startups in Southern California and in other, similarly underfunded ecosystems outside Silicon Valley.
About LeadrPro
LeadrPro is the first marketplace connecting sellers directly with buyers of software. The company's mission is to disrupt the traditional B2B marketing model by cutting out the noise and driving straight to the meeting. LeadrPro is used by over 50,000 enterprise executives and hundreds of vendors.
