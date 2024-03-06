Business Central and Quality Inspector: Pioneering Digital Quality Control with Azure AI

Streamline your quality assurance process and maximize customer satisfaction with the Quality Inspector app from Insight Works, built for Dynamics 365 Business Central. Accurately capture and record quality inspection test values with the Quality Inspection Test Values feature in the Quality Inspector app by Insight Works. Efficiently manage workflow responses and collaborate in quality control processes with the Workflow Responses feature in the Quality Inspector app from Insight Works.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its launch in mid-2023, Quality Inspector by Insight Works, a comprehensive quality control application designed for Dynamics 365 Business Central, has set a new standard in the industry for digital quality management. The app, known for its robust capabilities and ease of use, has been enhanced further with the integration of Azure AI Document Intelligence, marking a significant leap forward in helping companies transition from paper-based to digital quality control systems.

Integrating Azure AI technologies into Quality Inspector signifies a significant advancement in quality control processes, allowing businesses to automate and optimize their quality inspections with unprecedented efficiency. This latest update underscores Insight Works’ commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that Quality Inspector remains the premier choice for businesses looking to enhance their quality control operations within Dynamics 365 Business Central.

“Since launching Quality Inspector, we have focused on not just meeting but exceeding our users’ expectations,” Brian Neufeld, Director of Marketing at Insight Works, said. “The integration of Azure Document Intelligence is a game-changer, simplifying the transition for companies moving from outdated paper-based systems to a more dynamic, digital approach. This enhancement embodies our dedication to leveraging the latest technologies to provide a seamless, user-friendly experience that empowers businesses to maintain the highest quality control standards.”

Quality Inspector's latest features include:

- Seamless Transition to Digital: With Azure AI Document Intelligence, companies can now effortlessly convert their paper-based quality control documents into digital formats, facilitating easy access, analysis, and storage within Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Enhanced Ease of Use: Quality Inspector’s intuitive design and integration with Business Central make it accessible for users of all skill levels, ensuring businesses can get up and running quickly without extensive training.

- Robust Quality Control Capabilities: From inbound receiving inspections to process control and compliance, Quality Inspector provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed to meet the diverse needs of manufacturing and distribution companies.

This update to Quality Inspector is part of Insight Works’ broader strategy to support businesses in their digital transformation journeys, providing them with the tools and technologies needed to achieve operational excellence and maintain competitive advantage in the marketplace.

- Dynamics 365 Business Central users can access Quality Inspector now. For further details on Quality Inspector and its recent updates or to arrange a demo, explore https://QCforDynamics.com. Additionally, visit AppSource to try the app for free, and don’t hesitate to contact your Microsoft Partner for more assistance.

About Insight Works

As a renowned Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Insight Works specializes in developing sophisticated Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central applications for the manufacturing and distribution sectors. Boasting a worldwide network of over 500 Microsoft Partners and supported by offices in Canada, the United States, and the Netherlands, Insight Works delivers unmatched solutions that boost efficiency, productivity, and growth.

Renowned for its significant growth and dedication to excellence, Insight Works remains committed to addressing the dynamic needs of the global market.

Visit www.dmsiworks.com for more information.

