Moseley Collins Law Expands to San Jose to Represent Victims of Medical Negligence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Moseley Collins Law, a leading medical negligence law firm, has announced its expansion to San Jose, California. This expansion comes after the firm's recent expansions to San Diego and Los Angeles, solidifying its presence in the state and its commitment to representing victims of medical negligence.
Moseley Collins Law has been providing legal services to victims of personal injury for over 30 years. The firm's expansion to San Jose is a strategic move to better serve the community and provide access to justice for those who have suffered from medical negligence. With a team of experienced attorneys and a track record of successful cases, Moseley Collins Law is dedicated to fighting for the rights of its clients.
The decision to expand to San Jose was driven by the increasing number of medical negligence cases in the area. The firm's founder, Moseley Collins, stated, "We have seen a rise in the number of medical negligence cases in San Jose and we believe that our firm can make a difference in the lives of those affected. We are committed to providing top-notch legal representation and obtaining justice for our clients."
Moseley Collins Law's expansion to San Jose is a testament to the firm's dedication to serving the community and providing justice for victims of medical negligence. The firm's experienced attorneys are ready to take on new cases and provide compassionate and aggressive representation for their clients. With this expansion, Moseley Collins Law hopes to make a positive impact in the lives of those who have suffered from medical negligence in San Jose and surrounding areas.
For more information about Moseley Collins Law and their services, please visit their website at www.moseleycollins.com or contact them at (800) 426-5546. The firm offers free consultations and works on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients only pay if they win their case.
