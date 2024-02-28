BLU3 to Attend Atlantic City Boat Show

Brownie's Marine Group Subsidiary, BLU3, is attending the 2024 Atlantic City Boat Show on February 28-March 3.

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), will be attending the 2024 Atlantic City Boat Show on February 28-March 3.

BLU3’s compact and portable battery-powered dive systems, Nomad and the all-new Nomad Mini, continue to provide unique solutions to water enthusiasts–especially boaters.

BLU3 CEO, Blake Carmichael, talks about the solution Nomad brings boaters, especially those on a sailboat who need to frequently clean the hull and get under the boat for various reasons.

"At every boat show where we exhibit BLU3 products, we are reminded of how useful a tool Nomad is for boat owners maintaining or inspecting their hull and getting debris out from under the propeller. When boat owners realize the convenience and portability of our compact battery-powered system, you see their faces light up," says Carmichael.

Nomad and Nomad Mini are also ideal for Florida boaters and water enthusiasts traveling to Florida during the winter months because there’s no need to worry with tank rentals. Whether you’re shore or boat diving, Nomad and Nomad Mini will eliminate extra gear and bulk, while ensuring your setup is simple and hassle free.

Stop by booth 446, to learn more about BLU3 dive systems.

About BLU3

BLU3 is an innovative company steadfastly dedicated to crafting the most user-friendly dive systems to ever float on the ocean’s surface. Our battery-powered, tankless dive systems are transforming the way people engage with the underwater world through our patented Smart Reg™ technology.

We are proud of our latest creation, Nomad Mini, designed to bring the best of our previous offerings in a compact, versatile package. Nomad Mini combines the portability of our phased out Nemo with enhanced performance, offering a depth of 15 feet, adding an optional DiveBoost™ Kit allows divers to extend dive time. You can learn more about Nomad Mini here: diveblu3.com/product/nomad-mini. Nomad, designed for a depth of 30 feet and weighing just 15 lb, continues to be a favorite among divers. Learn more about Nomad here: diveblu3.com/product/nomad

At BLU3, our passion is ignited by the thrill of introducing people to the wonders beneath the waves in a way that inspires conservation and protection of our oceans. We strive to make the underwater world more accessible in a manner that fosters environmental consciousness. This is the essence of #diveBLU3.

BLU3, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the public company Brownie’s Marine Group (BWMG), benefits from the expertise of its sister company, Brownie’s Third Lung, a leader in surface-supplied diving products for over 50 years. This means that BLU3 products are backed by decades of experience you can trust.

We are proudly headquartered in Florida, USA, allowing our team to design, build, and test our products right in our own backyard. Our innovations have global appeal, with our systems shipped to over 50 countries around the world.