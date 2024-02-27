LETTS CONSULT Announces the State of the Woman 2024 Conference to Be Held at the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, TN

State of the Woman 2024

The State of the Woman conference, a three-day event inspiring women to do more, be more, and achieve more, will be held in Nashville, TN April 7-9, 2024.

“The State of the Woman 2022 was such a success that we’re thrilled to return for the 2024 event. It’s time to take a stand for women’s inclusion in the corporate world” .” — Gail Letts

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State of the Woman conference, a three-day event inspiring women to do more, be more, and achieve more, will be held at the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, TN from April 7-9, 2024. LETTS CONSULT, a women-owned consulting firm focused on talent, is the Presenting Sponsor. Gail Letts, Founder and CEO - LETTS CONSULT will co-host. Letts, a former banking executive with SunTrust Bank (now Truist) and First Horizon Bank has more than 35 years of executive level experience and is passionate about helping women advance their careers.

Nashville native, author, and successful entrepreneur, Rita P. Mitchell recently announced her status as a co-host for this prestigious event. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to co-host and sponsor the 2024 State of the Woman Conference with the incredible Gail Letts, a true trailblazer for women. With a successful career spanning four decades, it is my life’s passion and mission to support, inspire, and empower women to own their phenomenal selves. This conference will be a game-changer for everyone who attends. I can’t wait to see you there!” said Mitchell.

This event will bring together professional and executive women from across the nation to share leadership lessons, discuss obstacles and barriers in the workplace, and work together to move women forward in business and communities; therefore, closing gaps in equities, and resulting in more women in leadership, the C-Suite, and on corporate boards.

Nashville’s rich history and pivotal role in the fight for women’s right to vote in 1920 makes it the ideal backdrop for this year’s State of the Woman 2024 attendees to gather and encourage the furthering of women in the workplace and beyond. In addition, Nashville provides a central and enjoyable location for individuals across the mid-Atlantic and throughout the southeast United States.

“We are thrilled to offer this conference in the beautiful setting of Nashville’s The Hermitage Hotel as it truly embodies the city’s rich history and vibrant personality with character, inspiration, and style,” said Letts. “We want to inspire these ladies, and we believe that this venue will do just that. Additionally, we included some much-needed ‘downtime’ for the attendees to enjoy ‘Nash Vegas’.”

The State of the Woman 2024 agenda features an opening reception and entertainment, a Monday evening event featuring the best Nashville has to offer, a morning affirmation session, intimate lunches and dinners, and an impressive group of female speakers and presenters. Topics of discussion will include Next! The Power of Reinvention in Life and Work; Stories of Deception – Fool Me Once: Scams, Stories, and Secrets from the Trillion Dollar Fraud Industry; How AI and Large Language Models Will Change the Future; The Power of Money; Authentic Confidence: Steering Career, The Power of Sisterhood; Send the Elevator Back Down; and Being Giveful.

The event will showcase women leaders including:

● Lisa Sun – Founder and CEO of game-changing retail brand and lifestyle company, GRAVITAS

● Meggie Palmer – Former CNBC and BBC World correspondent and founder of PepTalkHer

● Joanne Lipman – Former Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and author of best-selling books, That’s What She Said and Next!

● Alison Grounds – Partner and Managing Director of eMerge at Troutman Pepper

● Kelly Richmond Pope – Professor of Forensic Accounting at DePaul University and director of the award-winning documentary, All the Queen’s Horses

● Pat Shea – Partner at Shea Advisory Services

● Sherry Deutschmann – Founder & CEO at BrainTrust

● Yesi Sevilla - Director of Strategic Engagement & Ecosystem Development at Vanderbilt's The Wond'ry