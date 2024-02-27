REMINDER: Pre-application period for fiscal year 2024 grants to improve public beach access closes April 15

MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is accepting applications for grants to improve public beach access for the 2024 fiscal year. Approximately $3 million in funding is available to help local governments in 20 coastal counties improve public access to coastal beaches and waters. The Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program provides matching funds to local governments to construct low-cost public access facilities.

Local governments interested in applying for financial assistance must submit a pre-application to the Division by 5 p.m. on April 15 and will be notified by May 10, if their proposal is selected, to submit a final application.

Final applications are anticipated to be due in July 2024. All final applicants will be notified in fall 2024 if their project has been selected for funding. For more information about the Public Access Grant application process, go to the DEQ website.

Funding for the grant program comes from the North Carolina General Assembly through the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Access projects may include walkways, dune crossovers, restrooms, parking areas, piers and related projects. Funds also may be used for land acquisition or urban waterfront revitalization. Staff with the state Division of Coastal Management select recipients based on criteria set by the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission.

The grant program has awarded 497 grants for more than $53.8 million since the program began in 1981. For more information about the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program, go to the DEQ website.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.

