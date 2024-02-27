Boston's Top Ten Dog Names Of 2023 Unleashed

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Animal Care and Control Division reminds city dog owners that the annual deadline for licensing their pets is March 31. All dogs in Boston require a new license each year.

"Licensing your pet is not only a legal requirement, but it also serves as their identification," said Alexis Trzcinski, the Director of Animal Care and Control. "We always advise pet owners that having a license provides a quicker way for them to be reunited with you if they get lost."

All dog owners must license their dogs by Thursday, March 31, 2024. Dogs must be licensed if they are older than six months. Owners must provide a copy of their dog’s current rabies certificate. For spayed and neutered pets, owners must submit proof of spaying or neutering if they have not done so previously.

Licensing fees are $15 for a neutered male or spayed female or $30 for an intact male or female. The dog licensing fee is waived for service animals and residents age 70 and older. Owners must also pay any outstanding Animal Care and Control fines. The fine for an unlicensed dog is $50.

In preparation for the 2024 licensing deadline, the Animal Care and Control Division analyzed licensing data from the previous year to reveal the most popular dog names of 2023.

Female Male Luna

Bella

Daisy

Lucy

Rosie

Penny

Lola

Stella

Millie

Winnie Charlie

Teddy

Max

Milo

Cooper

Leo

Finn

Winston

Oliver

Ollie

For an in-depth guide on dog licensing, including a link to license your dog online, visit Animal Care and Control’s how-to article. Please call (617) 635-5348 or email animalcontrol@boston.gov with any questions about the licensing process or to update your information in the database.

The City of Boston will also host a series of dog licensing and pet vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays from March 2 to June 15 at seven BCYF community centers. For details, fees, and locations, please visit boston.gov/animals, or call (617) 635-1800.