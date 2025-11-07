Council Pushes for FEMA Partnership to Boost Flood Resilience

This week, the Council adopted a resolution urging the City of Boston to certify with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS).

Boston’s waterfront neighborhoods – such as Charlestown and the South Boston Waterfront – are central to the city’s economy, history, and community life. However, increasing risks from sea level rise and heavy precipitation due to climate change have heightened the need for reliable and affordable flood insurance.

The National Flood Insurance Program provides coverage for property owners, renters, and businesses, with policies protecting buildings and belongings from flood damage. Cities that earn FEMA’s Community Rating System (CRS) certification can help residents and businesses receive discounts of up to 20% on their flood insurance premiums.

Currently, Boston has not applied for CRS certification, leaving residents to pay higher insurance costs. The resolution encourages the City to pursue certification to help lower costs for residents – especially those living in flood-prone areas – and strengthen community resilience amid rising living expenses and increasing flood risks.