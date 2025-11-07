Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,543 in the last 365 days.

Council Pushes for FEMA Partnership to Boost Flood Resilience

This week, the Council adopted a resolution urging the City of Boston to certify with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS).

Boston’s waterfront neighborhoods – such as Charlestown and the South Boston Waterfront – are central to the city’s economy, history, and community life. However, increasing risks from sea level rise and heavy precipitation due to climate change have heightened the need for reliable and affordable flood insurance.

The National Flood Insurance Program provides coverage for property owners, renters, and businesses, with policies protecting buildings and belongings from flood damage. Cities that earn FEMA’s Community Rating System (CRS) certification can help residents and businesses receive discounts of up to 20% on their flood insurance premiums.

Currently, Boston has not applied for CRS certification, leaving residents to pay higher insurance costs. The resolution encourages the City to pursue certification to help lower costs for residents – especially those living in flood-prone areas – and strengthen community resilience amid rising living expenses and increasing flood risks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Council Pushes for FEMA Partnership to Boost Flood Resilience

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more