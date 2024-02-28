Colorado Organic Farm Launches Miraflora Wagyu
At the helm is the nation’s foremost expert on beef, Dr. Ryan Rhoades, who has produced some of the highest quality Wagyu on the market.
Producing the highest quality Wagyu beef is my passion, and I’m proud to work with a brand whose mission aligns with mine.”BOULDER, CO, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miraflora Naturals, which operates a 160-acre USDA-certified organic farm in Boulder County, Colo., announces it will operate a new Wagyu beef business called Miraflora Wagyu. Dr. Ryan Rhoades, PhD, who formerly ran Elevation Beef in Ft. Collins, will be at the helm of all ranching operations.
— Dr. Ryan Rhoades, PhD
Wagyu beef is a specific breed of cattle originating from Japan that’s known for being highly marbled with healthy fat, which gives it tenderness, flavor, and texture. Miraflora’s Wagyu cattle boast world-class genetics, descending from 100% Kuroge Wagyu from Japan. The cuts consistently rank from 8-10 on the Beef Marbling Scale (BMS), which is what the industry uses to measure quality. For comparison, USDA Prime ranks a 3, and the vast majority of other Wagyu brands rank around a 5.
Heading up Miraflora’s ranching operations, Dr. Rhoades is known to be one of the nation’s foremost experts on beef and has produced some of the most marbled Wagyu in the country. He’s currently the beef extension specialist at Colorado State University and has a PhD in ranch management and nutrition, as well as a graduate degree in meat science. He’s been producing some of the finest American Wagyu on the market for nearly a decade, and Miraflora is honored to have him as their Chief Beef Officer.
“Producing the highest quality Wagyu beef is my passion, and I’m proud to work with a brand whose mission aligns with mine,” Dr. Rhoades said. “It’s also fun to work with another Colorado brand—Miraflora’s ranch is just right down the road.”
Dr. Rhoades raises the Wagyu “low and slow,” grazing them on 160 acres of land on the Miraflora Farm and supplementing them with his own scientific formulation of premium grains, to bring consumers the finest American Wagyu money can buy. To learn more or get tips on how to cook Wagyu, visit www.miraflorawagyu.com or follow them on Instagram @MirafloraWagyu.
About Miraflora Naturals
Miraflora Naturals owns and operates a 160-acre USDA-certified organic farm—one of Colorado’s original homesteads—in Boulder County, Colo., that’s been family-run for more than 100 years. In addition to raising Wagyu, bees, and goats, the brand also grows organic hemp, lavender, hay, pumpkins, and wildflowers—all fertilized by the farm’s Tik-Tok famous alpaca herd and watered with snowmelt from nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. Miraflora has complete control of every product they grow and is committed to quality, consistency, and sustainability.
Diane Navarro
Miraflora Wagyu
+1 8559452197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram