Miraflora Introduces CBD Face Serum
With only three key plant-based ingredients that work for every skin type, Miraflora’s Essential Serum is nature’s most powerful one-and-done.BOULDER, CO, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miraflora Naturals, Colorado-based, USDA-certified organic CBD brand, today released an Essential Serum—a new skincare product to complement the brand’s existing topical line. The face serum is a blend of powerful antioxidants, including organic full-spectrum CBD sourced from the Miraflora farm, formulated to work with every skin type. Because Miraflora is one of the only brands that grows all of its own hemp, the brand is able to pass significant savings on to the consumer to create the best CBD value of any face serum on the market.
A blend of key ingredients of vitamin E, jojoba oil, and Miraflora’s own organic full-spectrum CBD, the Essential Serum nourishes, hydrates, and smooths every skin type. Vitamin E and jojoba oil help fight wrinkle-causing free radicals and hydrate the skin. As for the CBD—the serum’s “hero ingredient”—research shows it may help reduce puffiness, clear up acne, and soothe sensitive skin, making it an elegant solution. The formula can be used day or night, under moisturizer or alone.
“At Miraflora, we strive to make the best products with the fewest possible ingredients,” said Zach Glassmith, CEO at Miraflora. “We spent months conducting research, developing the formula, and testing our Essential Serum to ensure we’re delivering a multi-purpose, trustworthy product—and we’re confident people of all skin types will love it as much as we do.”
Miraflora sources all of its USDA-certified organic, non-GMO CBD from its 160-acre family farm, fed by pure snowmelt from the nearby Rockies and nutrient-rich fertilizer from its TikTok-famous alpaca herd. Miraflora employs vertical integration and sustainable farming techniques, including drip water systems, solar panels, and upcycling unused hemp stalks. Each product is tested and has a Certificate of Analysis to ensure quality, dosage, and consistency.
Miraflora’s Essential Serum is available exclusively online at Miraflora.co for $60 for 15 mL. Each bottle contains 750 mg of USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, full-spectrum CBD, as well as vitamin E oil and jojoba oil. The serum is an expansion of the brand’s skincare line, which consists of CBD Bath Bombs, CBD Body Butter, CBD Lip Balm, and CBD Recovery Balm.
About Miraflora
Miraflora Natural’s mission is to make CBD an everyday element of wellness and help people and pets find balance and harmony in their lives. Vertically integrated and traceable from plant to product, Miraflora is committed to sustainability and innovation. Miraflora grows its hemp using pure Rocky Mountain snowmelt and the nutrient-rich fertilizer of its TikTok-famous alpaca herd. By owning and operating its own USDA-certified organic farm in Boulder County, Colo., Miraflora has complete control every step of the way—from seed to seal. Each product is tested by Colorado’s first and only certified hemp testing laboratory, Botanacor, and has a certificate of analysis to ensure quality, dosage, and consistency. For more information, visit www.miraflora.co or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
