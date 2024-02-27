New York Pop-Rock Ensemble Joyous To Release Debut Album
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York’s celebrated pop-rock group Joyous is releasing their debut album! The band formed in 2015 and features lead singer Joy Pratt, who is also the main songwriter, often humming bass lines into her husband & bassist Randy’s ear. Randy Pratt is best known for his work with The Lizards, Cactus and Ruffyunz.
Joy and Randy write the lyrics together. When guitarist Pat Klein noticed the collection of catchy gems the married couple had assembled, he came on board without a second thought. Pat’s voice blends sweetly with Joy. Add perfect pop percussionist Phil Weiss and there was the Joyous sound!
Pat, a world class engineer, and Randy, owner of a world class recording studio, assured the record’s quality (both were members of classic rock legends The Lizards). Pat’s knack for arranging put the finishing touches on this 43-minutes that sounds like a greatest hits collection.
The band did a video themselves in their studio “on the cheap.” Next step is a big production video.
Joy wrote a happy, feel-good record for a troubled world. With guest appearances from many of New York’s best players and singers, here it is!
Available on HyperspaceRecords.com, Spotify and Apple Music
For more information: www.hyperspacerecords.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
