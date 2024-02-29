Dr. Samuel Mufson and Dr. Joseph Lota, Jr. of Chestnut Ridge Dental Awarded NJ Top Dentists

Chestnut Ridge Dental

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Samuel Mufson and Dr. Joseph Lota, Jr. of Chestnut Ridge Dental Associates based on merit.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Samuel Mufson and Dr. Joseph Lota, Jr. of Chestnut Ridge Dental Associates based on merit. Located in Woodcliff Lake, Bergen County, New Jersey, the dedicated team at Chestnut Ridge Dental Associates takes great pride in providing a comprehensive range of services to help patients attain and sustain a beautiful, healthy smile throughout their lives.

Both Dr. Samuel Mufson and Dr. Joseph Lota, Jr. specialize in general and cosmetic dentistry, having earned their dental degrees from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

The NJ Top Dentists at Chestnut Ridge Dental Associates are dedicated to collaborating closely with each patient to devise a customized treatment plan tailored to address their unique needs and preferences. They are advocates for personalized, progressive dentistry with an unwavering commitment to excellence.

To learn more about these reviewed and approved NJ Top Dentists, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/chestnutridgedental/

---

About Us

NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.

Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
email us here
