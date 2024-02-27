Cash Blitz Family Rushes into Lottery Retailers

Mega Millions grows to an estimated $563 million

JACKSON, MISS. – Three new scratch-off games in the Cash Blitz family will march into Mississippi Lottery retailers March 5. They will join the February debut of the $20 version of the game, 200X Cash Blitz.

The parade of games this month is led by 100X Cash Blitz ticket, a $10 game with approximate overall odds of 1:3.82 and top prizes of $200,000. Following closely on its heels, 50X Cash Blitz is a $5 game with approximate overall odds of 1:4.33 and top prizes of $100,000. The 20X Cash Blitz is a $2 game with approximate overall odds of 1:4.61 and top prizes of $20,000 will complete the family.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing tonight, Feb. 27, is an estimated $563 million, with an estimated cash value of $265.4 million. The jackpot was last hit December 8 and worth $394 million. The jackpot for the Powerball® drawing Wednesday, Feb. 28, is an estimated $412 million, with an estimated cash value of $195.5 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is worth an estimated $148,000.

Green for Spring

Starting Feb. 5, 2024’s Green for Spring promotion includes eight weekly drawings. Entry forms are available through a special link sent to Mississippi Insiders or by scanning QR codes at play centers and lottery terminal screens. The promotion will award three random winners in each of the first seven drawings with prizes of $15,000 top prize; $10,000 second prize and $5,000 third prize. The next drawing occurs March 4.

The Mississippi Lottery will once again march in the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade March 23 in Jackson. Look for special throws with QR codes to enter for the final drawing March 25. Ten winners will be awarded $500 each.

###