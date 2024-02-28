Blue Sky Utility Celebrates First Battery and Rooftop Solar Installation
Blue Sky Utility executives, mall management and local elected officials prepare to cut the ribbon at the battery energy storage site at Hanford Mall in Hanford, Calif.
Innovative clean energy provider for retail real estate landlords and tenants plans for many more battery installations throughout the United States.
We are a pioneer in deploying creative solar and storage solutions in central locations, supporting grid resiliency and a better world for our people and our planet.”NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Sky Utility celebrated its first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) coupled with a rooftop solar installation with the management and tenants of Hanford Mall in Hanford, Calif., marking the beginning of another clean energy solution the company plans to add to its portfolio of offerings for commercial and industrial clients throughout the United States.
The 2 megawatt-hour battery system will fully charge from a 2 megawatt solar system Blue Sky installed at the mall. The co-located system will operate in island mode, providing critical load backup to the mall and its tenants during utility outages.
“This unique project is designed to provide to Hanford Mall energy from the sun, every evening after sunset,” said Allon Raveh, Executive Chairman at Blue Sky. “We are a pioneer in deploying creative solar and storage solutions in central locations, supporting grid resiliency and a better world for our people and our planet.”
While this is the first battery project for the company, Blue Sky has plans to install many more battery projects throughout the United States to increase resiliency and lessen dependence on fossil fuel backup generators, which are an environmental nuisance and regulatory headache for property managers and businesses alike.
“The solar system we built on the roof of Hanford Mall produces approximately 8.5 megawatt-hour of power each day — sufficient to fully charge the 2 megawatt-hour battery — and supply electricity to the mall,” said John Ruiz, Vice President of Infrastructure at Blue Sky. “The battery is planned to be fully charged daily during the sunlight hours and to discharge when the sun sets. It can also be used to replace polluting diesel generators when the power is out.”
Hanford Mall consumes an average of 8 megawatt-hours per day. Blue Sky and Hanford Mall are working on the installation of a third battery unit to provide even more resiliency and maximize use of solar power.
Mr. Joe Neves, District 1 representative for the Kings County Board of Supervisors, and a big supporter of renewable energy development, participated in the ceremony.
