Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Working to Improve Rural Employment Opportunities

The graph above shows the seasonally adjusted Labor Force, Employment, and Unemployment data for Colorado (Source: CDLE Press Release, dated January 19, 2024.) #CDLE #Colorado #workgapsolution #laborforce

Reducing unemployment numbers in rural locations will enhance the workforce, putting more Coloradans in jobs and increasing employment numbers across the state. #workforce #colorado #workgapsolution #hireforskills #robusteconomy #employmentmomentum