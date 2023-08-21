Work Gap Solution UNVEILS MEGA MERGER, CONSOLIDATING SmartMomGig & Smart Gig Series TO REVOLUTIONIZE WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS
Work Gap Solution unveils mega merger, consolidating with SmartMomGig and its Smart Gig Series, to offer workforce solutions incuding freelance projects, consulting services, and full- and part-time opportunities through its Job Board. #workforcesolutions
Freelancers, consultants, and job-seekers in the United States benefit from an extended spectrum of career possibilities, from freelance gigs and consulting projects to full-time and part-time positions. #freelance #consultants #jobseekers
Meeting the evolving needs of the American workforce, facilitating a seamless connection between US-based businesses and a dynamic pool of US-based talent.
This monumental merger signifies a strategic leap forward in catering to the evolving needs of the American workforce, facilitating a seamless connection between US-based businesses and a dynamic pool of US-based talent. The newly integrated Work Gap Solution stands as a testament to adaptability and growth in the United States' rapidly changing employment landscape.
SmartMomGig is renowned for its commitment to empowering US-based freelance professionals and consultants. This merger is driven by the shared vision of providing comprehensive US-based workforce solutions that encompass freelance, consulting, and traditional employment options through Work Gap Solution’s new Job Board, which supports an opportunity for companies to get in front of potential employees who are otherwise unobtainable. It's not merely a consolidation but a catalytic synergy that will propel Work Gap Solution into a league of its own within the United States.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MEGA MERGER:
1. Streamlined US-Based Workforce Access: With Smart Gig Series entities now united, Work Gap Solution simplifies the process of connecting US-based businesses with the right US-based talent. The platform will offer an extensive US-based talent pool catering to an array of skills and industries.
2. Enhanced US-Based Career Opportunities: Freelancers, consultants, and job-seekers in the United States will benefit from an extended spectrum of career possibilities, from freelance gigs and consulting projects to full-time and part-time positions, all within a single US-based platform.
3. Effortless Integration: Seamlessly merging SmartMomGig and the Smart Gig Series into Work Gap Solution ensures a smooth transition for existing US-based users and opens up new opportunities for US-based businesses seeking top-tier US-based talent.
4. Innovation at Its Core: Work Gap Solution commits to fostering innovation in the US-based workforce management sector, leveraging the expertise and technology of the Smart Gig Series to deliver specific US-based talent.
5. National Reach: The merger accelerates Work Gap Solution's reach, enabling US-based businesses to tap into US-based talent from diverse regions and industries, across the United States.
CEO of Work Gap Solution, Dawn Wellott, expressed her excitement, saying, "This merger represents a significant milestone in our journey within the United States. We are thrilled to integrate the formidable talents of the Smart Gig Series into our now wider-reaching platform. Together, we are committed to offering an unrivaled US-based experience that addresses the diverse workforce requirements of the modern era within the United States. SmartMomGig's journey has been marked by a commitment to empowering US-based freelance professionals. Merging all branding within Work Gap Solution allows us to take this mission to new heights, offering a more comprehensive set of US-based opportunities to both our current and future clients.”
The newly formed Work Gap Solution has set its sights on the future within the United States, with plans for innovation, expansion, and an unwavering dedication to providing holistic US-based workforce solutions.
About Work Gap Solution: Work Gap Solution is a pioneering platform that connects US-based businesses with a dynamic US-based workforce, offering solutions ranging from freelance engagements and consulting services to full-time and part-time US-based employment opportunities through its Job Board.
Work Gap Solution’s mission is to bridge the gap between US-based talent and US-based organizations, fostering a future of work that is flexible, collaborative, and responsive to the evolving needs of the modern US-based workforce. #workgapsolution #workforce #employmentopportunities
Melissa Glasson
Work Gap Solution
+1 720-295-3363
melissa.glasson@workgapsolution.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram