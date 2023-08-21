Work Gap Solution UNVEILS MEGA MERGER, CONSOLIDATING SmartMomGig & Smart Gig Series TO REVOLUTIONIZE WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS

Work Gap Solution unveils mega merger, consolidating with SmartMomGig and its Smart Gig Series, to offer workforce solutions incuding freelance projects, consulting services, and full- and part-time opportunities through its Job Board. #workforcesolutions

Freelancers, consultants, and job-seekers in the United States benefit from an extended spectrum of career possibilities, from freelance gigs and consulting projects to full-time and part-time positions. #freelance #consultants #jobseekers