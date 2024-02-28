Falcon Wealth Planning's Nicky Amore Appointed as CFP® Board Ambassador
Nicky Amore's Appointment Highlights Commitment to Ethical Financial Planning and Community Advocacy
[Nicky's] dedication to advancing the CFP® certification reflects our commitment to excellence. Her tireless efforts in serving clients and advocating for financial education exemplify our core values”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning is proud to announce that Nicky Amore, MBA, CFP®, a financial planner within our firm, has been appointed as a CFP Board Ambassador by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board). This appointment places Nicky among a select group of professionals entrusted with advancing the awareness and appreciation of the CFP® certification and the importance of competent and ethical financial planning.
— Gabriel Shahin, CFP®
The program has been instrumental in elevating the standards of financial planning across the United States.
With a profound personal history of overcoming hardship, Nicky is a source of resilience and dedication. Her early life experiences have shaped her into an advocate for families navigating the complexities of financial planning, especially those affected by special needs. Nicky's work at Falcon Wealth Planning has been characterized by her commitment to ensuring her clients are well-prepared to focus on their families' futures without the added stress of financial uncertainty.
In addition to her role at Falcon Wealth Planning, Nicky is an educator, teaching finance at Harper College and CFP® certification courses at institutions such as NYU School of Professional Studies, John Carroll University, and the UCLA Extension Center. Her volunteer work with organizations such as Savvy Ladies, Crisis Text Line, 3rd Decade, and Alpha Phi Omega further exemplifies her dedication to community service and financial education.
“I'm incredibly proud of Nicky’s appointment as a CFP Board Ambassador. Her dedication to advancing the CFP® certification reflects our commitment to excellence. Her tireless efforts in serving clients and advocating for financial education exemplify our core values” states Falcon Wealth Planning’s President and CEO, Gabriel Shahin CFP®.
Falcon Wealth Planning celebrates Nicky Amore's achievement and her contribution to promoting the value of comprehensive financial planning. Her dedication to her clients, her community, and the broader financial planning profession exemplifies the core values of our firm and the CFP® certification.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.
+1 855-963-2526
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Meet the Team - Nicky Amore CFP®, MBA, CPWA®