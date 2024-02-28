Twinlight Studios Elevates Videography Reach in New Jersey and New York

HACKENSACK, NJ, US, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twinlight Studios has announced an expansion of its videography services across New Jersey and New York area. The company has invested over $300,000 since 2022 in state-of-the-art equipment and team expansion to enhance service offerings for local businesses.

Twinlight Studios' team, featuring experienced cinematographers, camera operators, and scriptwriters, along with a network of 400 talents, ensures a comprehensive production capability.

Twinlight Studios boasts a wide array of cameras, grip, and lighting equipment, allowing customers to save on rental costs. The Hackensack-based studio adds immense value to every production making it a one stop solution for all video needs.

Services include: Commercials, Internet ads, Brand Awareness Videos, Explainer Videos, Corporate Videos, Event Videos, Documentaries.

Additionally, Twinlight Studios provides animation, motion graphics, and drone videography.

With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Twinlight Studios is committed to delivering high-quality, creative video productions. Located at 15 Warren St, Hackensack, NJ, the studio is strategically positioned to meet the diverse needs of businesses in the area.

For further information, visit twinlightstudios.com or contact them at 201-221-4749.