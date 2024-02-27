Inaugural Oklahoma Aerospace Week Set for April 1-6 

Oklahoma’s vibrant Aerospace and Defense community is set to celebrate a groundbreaking event with the launch of the state’s first annual Aerospace Week, an initiative powered by the Oklahoma City Innovation District (OKCID) in collaboration with the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA). Scheduled from April 1-6, 2024, this week-long celebration will showcase the state’s prominence in the national aerospace industry and foster collaboration among experts, professionals and enthusiasts alike.

The highlight of the Aerospace Week is a high-level symposium aimed at addressing educational and training gaps within the aerospace sector to encourage workforce development and find innovative solutions. Renowned experts and industry leaders from across the nation in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and extended reality will provide a keen focus on advancing training methodologies and updating current systems. Former NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine, will act as the keynote speaker. A key figure in the launch of the Artemis program, Bridenstine brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with the attendees. The symposium is expected to draw around 200 participants, representing some of the nation’s leading minds in aerospace.

The day following the symposium, Aero Advocacy Day will take place at the state capitol, providing a platform for industry leaders to engage directly with legislators and drive innovation in the aerospace sector. Aerospace is Oklahoma’s second-largest industry, and Oklahoma City alone is home to over 290 aerospace firms, employing 43,250 aerospace workers. These firms contribute significantly to the local economy, producing $11.6 billion in goods and services. A day for industry leaders to convene alongside legislators and elected officials is vital in maintaining the momentum of the aerospace industry throughout the state.

Additional events include an OKCID “Tech Talk,” sponsored by the Oklahoma (ACES) Program from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, centered around innovative aerospace technologies. In partnership with Boeing, OKCID has also worked alongside a few OKCPS schools to tour the Boeing facilities. Closing out the week will be “Taking Flight,” Scissortail Park’s annual Wind and Kite Festival. An exciting event for all ages, the festival will feature additional STEAM activities centered around aviation and aerospace, offering a unique experience for children and adults alike.

“Oklahoma’s Aerospace Week is a groundbreaking initiative by the Oklahoma City Innovation District in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics. This week-long celebration highlights our state’s prominence in the national aerospace and defense industry, drawing attention to innovative solutions for educational gaps, fostering collaboration, and promoting workforce development,” said Grayson Ardies, Executive Director of ODAA. “As Oklahoma’s second-largest industry, aerospace contributes significantly to the economy, making Aero Advocacy Day crucial for engaging leaders and legislators. Join us in this inaugural Aerospace Week to elevate collaboration, innovation, and the aerospace workforce.”

Visit www.okcinnovation.com/aerospace-week to stay updated as additional events are added.