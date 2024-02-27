Emerald Ash Borer Found in Two More Counties

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in Renville and Pine counties for the first time. There are now 50 counties in the state with EAB.

These finds are attributed to EAB surveys being conducted this fall and winter by the MDA in nearly 100 Minnesota communities. The MDA was awarded a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service to conduct these surveys, which will assist communities in their efforts to protect forests. Surveying will continue through spring.

In Renville County, EAB infestations were found in the town of Danube along Highway 212. In Pine County, EAB infestations were found in the town of Rock Creek along Highway 70 in the southern portion of the county.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae, and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, EAB tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.

To slow the spread of EAB, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of Renville and Pine counties. Quarantines limit the movement of firewood, mulch, and all ash material out of the quarantined areas.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in these counties will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 10-11 a.m. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Emerald Ash Borer Virtual Informational Meeting:

March 7, 2024

10–11 a.m.

Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab

The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add these county emergency quarantines to the state’s formal quarantine. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantines now through April 12, 2024, and recommends adopting the quarantines on April 15, 2024. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting:

Kimberly Thielen Cremers

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert Street North

St. Paul, MN 55155

Kimberly.TCremers@state.mn.us

There is more EAB information on the MDA website.

###

Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us