Missing 31-Year-Old Woman from Richmond Identified

February 27, 2024

Richmond, NH – UPDATE: After having had the opportunity to notify family members, authorities are releasing the name of the woman found in Richmond who passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Authorities have identified the victim as Samantha Willard, 31, of Richmond, New Hampshire.



On February 25, 2024 NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to Richmond, NH, for a report of a missing female. The woman, 31, of Richmond, was last seen, leaving her residence, on the afternoon of February 22 and was reported missing by her family on February 24.



At 10:45 a.m. on February 25, the missing woman was found in the woods by a NH Fish and Game K-9 team, approximately 1 mile from her residence. She was in critical condition and in need of serious medical attention. A team of Conservation Officers and Richmond Fire Department personnel carried her, in a litter, a short distance to Route 119. An immediate request was made for a medical helicopter evacuation. She was transported to the Richmond Fire Department’s landing zone. While waiting for the helicopter she was treated by members of the Richmond Fire Department and the Cheshire EMS Ambulance.



At approximately 11:35 a.m., the UMass Memorial LifeFlight helicopter arrived at the Richmond Fire Department. She was then flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Unfortunately, she did not survive her cold weather injuries.



NH State Police, Chesterfield Police, and the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch also assisted in the search.