Fw: Crash - Oakland Station Rd / Carpenter Hill Rd - Georgia

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Albans

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

Oakland Station Rd / Carpenter Hill Rd in Georgia is shut down due to a 2 car motor vehicle accident

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.







