Sài Gòn Hi-Tech Park signs deal with Siemens for training for semiconductor industry

VIETNAM, February 27 - HCM CITY — HCM City's Sài Gòn Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) and German technology company Siemens Electronic Design Automation Pte Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday (February 27) to strengthen cooperation in human resource training for the semiconductor industry in Việt Nam.

The MoU will exploit the advantages and experience the SHTP has in training human resources and Siemens' strengths in providing software and training for integrated circuit and printed circuit board design.

Nguyễn Anh Thi, head of the SHTP management, said training human resources for the chip industry is a strategic and long-term task for the park.

This is also a step towards its goal of transforming into a science, technology and innovation urban area, and a new growth engine for the southeastern region and country.

The tie-up is expected to promote the development of human resources in the chip industry, and help students gain access to advanced semiconductor technologies and practical experience in design.

It will help improve the capacity of SHTP’s Electronics and Semiconductor Centre, develop the semiconductor industry in the city and foster the country’s economic growth.

Nina Lin, vice president and general manager, Taiwan and South Asia, Siemens EDA, said the speed of digital transformation is set to increase since more and more companies are incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning into their systems.

​Siemens EDA not only provides technologies to customers, but also participates in supporting human resource training for various industries, especially semiconductor, she added.

HCM City People's Committee vice chairman Võ Văn Hoan said the city has a favourable environment for research and development activities and technology transfer.

It has more than 50 universities with millions of students, tens of thousands of engineers and high-tech workers and a high-tech park with the latest infrastructure, he said.

It also has companies using high technologies and is seeing strong growth in the semiconductor industry. — VNS