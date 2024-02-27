Vietnam Airlines doubles flight frequency to Điên Biên

VIETNAM, February 27 - HÀ NỘI — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will double its frequency to two flights a day on the route connecting the capital city of Hanoi and the northwestern province of Điện Biên from March 6 to 30 to serve Visit Vietnam Year 2024 and celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory.

Accordingly, flights VN1804 and VN1806 will depart from Hà Nội at 13:05 and 15:05, while flights VN1805 and VN1807 will leave Điện Biên at 14:40 and 15:40.

A representative of Vietnam Airlines said that the increase of flight frequency affirms the airline’s role in accompanying the Government and province to popularise the national tourism year as well as its role as a bridge to bring visitors to explore the northwestern region.

In December 2023, Airbus A321 aircraft of Vietnam Airlines was put into operation on the Hà Nội – Điện Biên route, helping to double the number of tourist arrivals to the province as compared to the same time before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Visit Vietnam Year 2024, themed “Glorious Dien Bien – Infinite Experiences”, will feature 169 fascinating programmes and activities throughout the year, with the highlight being the Ban Flower Festival scheduled on March 16.

Visitors to the province will have the chance to experience ethnic cultural space and explore the distinctive cultures of the ethnic groups by engaging in Thai ethnic traditional dance performance and Mông ethnic art events.

Điện Biên also boasts huge potential for resort, healthcare and nature-based tourism. Within Visit Vietnam Year 2024, Điện Biên province expects to attract 1.3 million tourists. — VNS