Governor Abbott Declares Wildfire Disaster Declaration In February 2024
TEXAS, February 27 - February 27, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation
TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:
WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, do hereby certify that
elevated and critical fire weather conditions which began on February 23, 2024, and
wildfires that began on February 26, 2024, pose an imminent threat of widespread or
severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in Archer, Armstrong, Bailey, Baylor,
Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Collingsworth, Cottle, Crosby, Dallam,
Deaf Smith, Dickens, Donley, Fannin, Floyd, Foard, Garza, Gray, Gregg, Hale, Hall,
Hansford, Hardeman, Harrison, Hartley, Haskell, Hemphill, Hockley, Hutchinson,
Kent, King, Knox, Lamb, Lipscomb, Lubbock, Lynn, Moore, Motley, Nacogdoches,
Newton, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Stonewall,
Swisher, Terry, Throckmorton, Upshur, Wheeler, Wichita, Wilbarger, Yoakum, and
Young Counties;
NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014
of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby declare a state of disaster in the previously
listed counties based on the existence of such threat.
Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the Texas Government Code, I authorize the use of
all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are
reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.
Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, any regulatory statute
prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state
agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping
with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the
Governor.
However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or
administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state
agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened
by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules
for the duration of this declared disaster.
In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed
with the applicable authorities.
IN TESUMONY WHEREOF, I have
hereunto signed my name and have
officially caused the Seal of State to be
affixed at my office in the City of
Austin, Texas, this the 27th day of
February, 2024.
GREG ABBOTT
Governor
ATTESTED BY:
JANE NELSON
Secretary of State