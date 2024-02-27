Governor Abbott Declares Wildfire Disaster Declaration In February 2024

TEXAS, February 27 - February 27, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, do hereby certify that

elevated and critical fire weather conditions which began on February 23, 2024, and

wildfires that began on February 26, 2024, pose an imminent threat of widespread or

severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in Archer, Armstrong, Bailey, Baylor,

Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Collingsworth, Cottle, Crosby, Dallam,

Deaf Smith, Dickens, Donley, Fannin, Floyd, Foard, Garza, Gray, Gregg, Hale, Hall,

Hansford, Hardeman, Harrison, Hartley, Haskell, Hemphill, Hockley, Hutchinson,

Kent, King, Knox, Lamb, Lipscomb, Lubbock, Lynn, Moore, Motley, Nacogdoches,

Newton, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Stonewall,

Swisher, Terry, Throckmorton, Upshur, Wheeler, Wichita, Wilbarger, Yoakum, and

Young Counties;



NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014

of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby declare a state of disaster in the previously

listed counties based on the existence of such threat.

Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the Texas Government Code, I authorize the use of

all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are

reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.

Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, any regulatory statute

prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state

agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping

with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the

Governor.

However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or

administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state

agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened

by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules

for the duration of this declared disaster.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed

with the applicable authorities.

IN TESUMONY WHEREOF, I have

hereunto signed my name and have

officially caused the Seal of State to be

affixed at my office in the City of

Austin, Texas, this the 27th day of

February, 2024.



GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

JANE NELSON

Secretary of State

