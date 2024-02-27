Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,894 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Declares Wildfire Disaster Declaration In February 2024

TEXAS, February 27 - February 27, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, do hereby certify that
elevated and critical fire weather conditions which began on February 23, 2024, and
wildfires that began on February 26, 2024, pose an imminent threat of widespread or
severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in Archer, Armstrong, Bailey, Baylor,
Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Collingsworth, Cottle, Crosby, Dallam,
Deaf Smith, Dickens, Donley, Fannin, Floyd, Foard, Garza, Gray, Gregg, Hale, Hall,
Hansford, Hardeman, Harrison, Hartley, Haskell, Hemphill, Hockley, Hutchinson,
Kent, King, Knox, Lamb, Lipscomb, Lubbock, Lynn, Moore, Motley, Nacogdoches,
Newton, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Stonewall,
Swisher, Terry, Throckmorton, Upshur, Wheeler, Wichita, Wilbarger, Yoakum, and
Young Counties;


NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014
of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby declare a state of disaster in the previously
listed counties based on the existence of such threat.

Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the Texas Government Code, I authorize the use of
all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are
reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.
Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, any regulatory statute
prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state
agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping
with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the
Governor.

However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or
administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state
agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened
by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules
for the duration of this declared disaster.
In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed
with the applicable authorities.

IN TESUMONY WHEREOF, I have
hereunto signed my name and have
officially caused the Seal of State to be
affixed at my office in the City of
Austin, Texas, this the 27th day of
February, 2024.
 

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

 

ATTESTED BY:

JANE NELSON

Secretary of State

 

View the Governor's proclamation.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Declares Wildfire Disaster Declaration In February 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more