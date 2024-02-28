Hamilton and The Gilder Lehrman Institute Announce 2024 EduHam Winners from Middle and High Schools Across the Nation
EduHam Online Competition winners take their seats inside the theater, ready to be inspired by the performance of Hamilton.
The annual educational initiative empowers students to explore history through original performances, with the added opportunity to see Hamilton on Broadway
The rich and inclusive nature of the program, offering students the opportunity to compete or win through a lottery, is a testament to its commitment to providing access to all”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History (GLI) today announced twenty competition and lottery winners from their online educational program. The Hamilton Education Program Online (#EduHamOnline) provides students in grades 6 through 12 with a free, tailored online curriculum that combines the study of the Founding Era with the performing arts.
The program website offers extensive resources, covering 45 Founding Era figures, 14 events, 24 key documents, plus 175 supporting documents and Hamilton video clips. Students use this wealth of knowledge to compose original pieces such as a song, rap, spoken word, or scene, which they can then submit to both a national competition and a lottery.
This year's exceptional participants include 10 students recognized for their competition-winning performances and 10 students chosen through a general lottery. All participants will receive an all-expenses-paid theater experience in New York City, featuring a performance of Hamilton.
"The rich and inclusive nature of the program, offering students the opportunity to compete or win through a lottery, is a testament to its commitment to providing access to all," says James G. Basker, president of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. "We are grateful for our continued partnership with Hamilton through the Hamilton Education Program Online, as we strive to foster a lifelong love of learning and a deeper understanding of our nation's heritage."
The winners of the 2024 EduHam Online Competition come from the following schools:
EduHam Online Competition
1. Family Partnership Charter School, Anchorage, AK - “Risen Up”
2. Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT - "Blessed Is He"
3. Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT – “Battle of Trenton”
4. North Oldham Middle School, Goshen, KY – “Our Time”
5. North Oldham Middle School, Goshen., KY – “Yorktown”
6. Cesar Chavez High School, Laveen, AZ – “War of 1812”
7. Oxon Hill Middle School, Oxon Hill, MD – “Thomas Jefferson in the Whiskey Repeal”
8. Saint Ann's School, Brooklyn, NY – “What Do We Stand For?”
9. The Harker School, San Jose, CA – “Paul Revere's Lies”
10. The Harker School, San Jose, CA – “The Truth”
EduHam Online Lottery
1. Marion L. Steele High School, Amherst, OH – “John Adams 2”
2. Parker Junior High School, Flossmoor, IL – “Boston Tea Party”
3. Pasco eSchool, Land O' Lakes, FL – “What about Us?”
4. Pauls Valley High School, Pauls Valley, OK – “Nathan Hale, America's Informer”
5. Penns Grove High School, Penns Grove, NJ – “Burr's Downfall”
6. Gruening Middle School, Eagle River, AK – “The Essence of Hamilton”
7. Pine-Richland High School, Gibsonia, PA – “Song of Liberty”
8. R.F. Bumpus Middle School, Hoover, AL – “Martha Washington – Cole”
9. St. Paul's School Visalia, CA – “Abigail Adams”
10. Xenia High School, Xenia, OH – “A Farmer's Insurgence”
The program was launched in 2016 with a goal of reaching 250,000 students and teachers in Title I-eligible high schools. Since then, the Hamilton Education Program has broadened its eligibility criteria and is now accessible to all public, private, parochial, and charter schools. This expansion has been made possible through collaborative efforts between the Gilder Lehrman Institute, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and The Rockefeller Foundation.
"Since the program's inception, we've been dedicated to expanding access and providing students across the country with the opportunity to engage with American history in a unique and impactful way," says Jeffrey Seller, producer of Hamilton. "We're consistently impressed by the creativity and outstanding performances that students showcase through EduHam, and we're honored to play a role in their educational journey."
Schools interested in participating in the Hamilton Education Program Online can visit gilderlehrman.org/eduhamonline for more information.
About Hamilton
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical,
www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical, and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.
About The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History
Founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.
At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 85,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.
