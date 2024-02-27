MassDOT Urges Drivers to Put Phone Away and activate “do not disturb” feature “mass DO NOT DISTURB” public education effort being launched in partnership with BU AdLab 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with the BLU AdLab, is urging drivers to put phones away and activate the “do not disturb” feature when traveling. A public education effort is being announced, “mass DO NOT DISTURB,” in an effort to increase roadway safety and to mark the fourth anniversary of the Hands-Free Law. The law stipulates that no motor vehicle operator may use electronic devices while driving unless the technology is being used hands-free. This law took effect as of February 23, 2020. The legislation, which adopts recommendations from the Commonwealth's Strategic Highway Safety Plan, also sets forth penalties for violating the law and requires that law enforcement officers report data on violations so the information can be shared with the public.

“MassDOT is proud to announce our partnership with the BU AdLab for the mass DO NOT DISTURB campaign," said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. "MassDOT is committed to a future without roadway deaths and raising awareness about the dangers of distracted driving is an important step towards that goal."

“Despite the passage of the Hands-Free Law, distracted driving remains a top cause of fatal accidents,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “This campaign will remind drivers of the importance of keeping hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.”

The Hands-Free Law aims to reduce distracted driving and prevent crashes involving distracted drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,522 people were killed, including 644 nonoccupants such as pedestrians or cyclists, and over 360,000 people were injured in crashes involving a distracted driver. Sending or receiving a text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of 5 seconds, which at 55 mph is equivalent to driving the length of a football field with closed eyes.

Since the Hands-Free Law went into effect on February 23, 2020, an increasing number of citations have been issued. In 2020, almost 30,000 citations were issued for distracted driving. Since 2020, the number of distracted driving citations has risen year after year, with nearly 54,000 citations being issued in 2023.

Under the Hands-Free Law, titled An Act requiring the hands-free use of mobile telephones while driving, operators of motor vehicles cannot use an electronic device unless the device is being used in hands-free mode. Operators cannot read or view text or look at images or videos unless what is being viewed on the device helps with navigation and the device is mounted in an appropriate location.

Drivers also cannot make phone calls unless they can do so without holding the phone and utilizing technology such as Bluetooth. The Hands-Free Law permits using electronic devices if they are being used in response to an emergency, which is necessary for first responders to do their jobs. It also permits use if operators are stationary and not in active travel lanes.

Punishment for violating the Hands-Free Law includes a $100 fine for a first offense, a $250 fine for a second offense, and a $500 fine for a third or subsequent offense. A third or subsequent offense will count as a surchargeable incident. Operators who commit a second or subsequent offense are required to complete an educational program focused on distracted driving prevention.

